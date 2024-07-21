Conor McGregor wasted no time in criticizing Jake Paul after Paul secured a sixth-round knockout over Mike Perry, boosting his professional boxing record to 10-1.

The former two-time UFC champion and BKFC co-owner took to social media right after the fight, launching a tirade against both Paul and Perry.

Conor McGregor's tirade on Jake Paul and Mike Perry

“Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still shitting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. Bitch asses. You could never. And then calling out 60year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of bitch piss. Most valuable pissbag,” McGregor tweeted.

Moments later, McGregor aimed his fury at Perry, declaring, “you're fired,” to BKFC’s top draw.

“Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired,” the Irish superstar continued.

Whether Perry, BKFC's “King of Violence,” will actually be let go is uncertain, as BKFC president David Feldman will likely weigh in. Before the fight, McGregor had publicly backed Perry, leading Paul to vow that he would embarrass BKFC by knocking out its biggest star. The fact that Paul delivered on his promise clearly did not sit well with McGregor.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Jake Paul dominated Mike Perry on Saturday night, knocking down the bare-knuckle brawler three times and securing a TKO victory in the sixth round.

Paul pummeled Perry early, leaving his face bloodied during the fight. Although Paul took some hard shots, he used his boxing skills to keep Perry at bay.

Perry stepped in to face Paul in a cruiserweight bout after Mike Tyson's ulcer flare-up on May 26 caused their originally scheduled Saturday fight to be postponed.

Tyson’s agent, Andrew Ruf, revealed that Jake Paul and his manager, Nakisa Bidarian, were responsible for the decision to take on Perry.

Before facing Perry, Paul mentioned that a loss could derail his scheduled heavyweight bout against Mike Tyson on November 15, which will air on Netflix. His decisive and bloody victory over Perry now confirms that the fight with Tyson is on track for that date.

Perry hit the canvas twice in the first and second rounds but got back up each time to continue pressing forward.

Perry’s failure to protect himself resulted in him absorbing many punches throughout the match. His strongest performance came in the third round, where Paul appeared worn out and Perry’s aggressive approach almost changed the fight’s momentum. Yet, Paul reclaimed control in the fourth round and reasserted his dominance.

Utilizing his jab and a series of body shots, Paul highlighted Perry's basic boxing skills, ultimately setting up the knockout in Round 6.

Immediately promoting Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Paul wasted no time promoting his next fight against Tyson in November. Moments after the final bell, he immediately began hyping up the upcoming bout, taunting the heavyweight legend on the microphone.

Jake Paul added that Tyson has resumed training in preparation for their historic fight, which will kick off Netflix's live sports programming before WWE Raw arrives on the platform in 2025.

A Paul vs. McGregor fight would undoubtedly draw significant money, but it appears unlikely. Conor McGregor hasn't fought in three years and recently canceled his return to the UFC. His last win came in January 2020 against Donald Cerrone, marking his only victory in combat sports since 2016.