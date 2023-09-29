Jermell Charlo looks to win the undisputed super middleweight crown from Canelo Alvarez in the biggest fight of his career. Charlo is currently the undisputed junior middleweight champion, earning the status in his last match against Brian Castano in May 2022. This match is the first four-belt vs. four-belt battle in men's boxing history.

With that said, let's look at the main event matchup between Alvarez and Charlo.

When and Where is the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight?

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will be a super middleweight bout. The two will square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 30th at 5:00 p.m. (PT).

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight will be aired exclusively on PPV through Showtime. The pay-per-view is $84.99 and you can find it here: https://bit.ly/CaneloCharloPPV.

Canelo Alvarez's fighting career

Alvarez, 33, has been boxing professionally since he was 15. He has won multiple world titles in four different weight classes, including his most recent fight when he beat John Ryder by unanimous decision to retain his super middleweight world title last May. His world titles have included unified titles in three weight classes and lineal titles in two. Alvarez is the first and only boxer in history to become undisputed champion at super middleweight. He has held the WBA, WBC, and Ring magazine titles since 2020 and the IBF and WBO titles since 2021.

Alvarez's biggest strength is his ability to counterpunch and exploit openings in the opponent's guards. He is also known as an excellent body puncher. His boxing record is 59-2-2, with 39 knockouts. His most recognized battles were the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin. The first bout was a draw, and Canelo won the second and third bouts by decision.

Alvarez was also a boxing promoter in his home country of Mexico. His company, Canelo Promotions, was established in 2010 and is run by Alvarez and his trainers. However, there has been seemingly no update on the company since 2017.

Jermell Charlo's fighting career

Charlo is an American professional boxer. He is currently the undisputed light middleweight world champion, having held the WBC title since 2019, the WBA, IBF, and Ring magazine titles since 2020, and the WBO title since 2022. His identical twin brother, Jermall Charlo, is also a boxer and is an undefeated world champion.

Charlo ended his amateur boxing career with 56 wins and eight losses. His professional record, which started at 17, is 35-1-1 with 19 knockouts. His last fight was on May 14, 2022, when he defeated Brian Castano to win the WBO light middleweight title. He had held the title previously, but lost it on December 22, 2018, against Tony Harrison. Charlo was scheduled to face Tim Tszyu to defend his titles, but an injury to his hand while sparring caused them to postpone the bout. He was ordered to defend the title by September 30, 2023, but decided to move up and face Canelo instead.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight card

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios for the Interim WBC welterweight title

Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin in the Junior Middleweight division

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz in the Middleweight division

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander in the Heavyweight division

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues in the Light heavyweight division

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood in the Middleweight division