3 potential Jets trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

The New York Jets have done a good job beefing up their roster the past two seasons. So much so, that they should have several quality battles for spots on the team during training camp, which begins this week.

With improved depth and more skill on the roster, the Jets could be open to making a trade or two before the 2022 NFL regular season gets underway in early September.

Of course, making trades during training camp is easier said than done when each team is trying to find ways to trim its roster and not necessarily add to it, especially at the cost of future draft picks.

But that said, here are three players who could be traded by the Jets.

Jets Training Camp Trade Candidates

No. 3 Trevon Wesco

Unlike previous seasons, the Jets are loaded at tight end. They signed veteran free agents C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin this offseason and selected Tyler Ruckert in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Furthermore, converted wide receiver Lawrence Cager is an intriguing prospect who impressed during OTAs and minicamp.

So there just may not be a roster spot available for Trevon Wesco.

The fourth-year pro played 40 percent of the offensive snaps last season, due in part to injuries sustained by Ryan Griffin and Tyler Kroft. Wesco is not much of a receiver (six catches in three NFL seasons), but is a tenacious blocking tight end.

That skill alone could earn him a spot on the roster, especially if Ruckert (currently on non-football injury list) continues to be sidelined. But there could be a team in need of a blocking tight end willing to offer a later round draft pick for Wesco. If so, the Jets likely would make that deal.

No. 2 Bryce Huff

For a team that has lacked a consistent pass rush for the past two decades, it might seem odd for the Jets to consider trading Bryce Huff. But, like Wesco, there may not be a place for him on the roster this season.

The 24-year-old is a raw edge rusher who has had some impressive moments his first two seasons in the NFL. In limited time, Huff has four sacks and 12 quarterback hits for the Jets. He has played 23 games, but fewer than 30 percent of the defensive snaps.

Huff is not as strong in the run game, so is pretty much a one-dimensional player for the Jets. New York has fortified that one dimension by drafting defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons this spring. Plus, the Jets’ top pass rusher, Carl Lawson, is back after missing the 2021 season with an Achilles injury. Veteran Vinny Curry returns after he, too, sat out last season following surgery.

Simply put, there may not be room for Huff on the roster. But there could be some trade interest for a player with an important skill set.

No. 1 Denzel Mims

The most obvious trade candidate on the Jets is Denzel Mims. The third-year wide receiver has not lived up to expectations since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and made a terrible first impression on the new coaching staff last season.

Injuries, illness, lack of production and understanding of the playbook set Mims back with coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in 2021. He caught only eight passes on 23 targets over 11 games and was a non-factor for a team that struggled mightily on offense and was without starting wide receivers Corey Davis and Elijah Moore for long stretches due to injury.

Though Saleh has praised Mims for his offseason conditioning and improved play, there may not be a place for him on the roster. The Jets have Davis and Moore, added Garrett Wilson as a first-round pick this year and re-signed Braxton Berrios, who caught 46 passes last season and is a favorite target of quarterback Zach Wilson. Jeff Smith impressed during OTAs and minicamp and is a strong special teams player, something Mims is not.

Mims does have trade value, however. He is a big target (6-foot-3, 207 pounds) with good speed who excelled at Baylor (182 catches, 28 touchdowns his final three seasons). He flashed some as a rookie with the Jets, catching 23 passes on 44 targets, 15 for first downs, and averages 15.8 yards per catch in the NFL.

A strong training camp would enhance Mims’ value inside and outside the organization, making him a valuable trade chip now or down the road. We will see if the Jets wind up making any moves.