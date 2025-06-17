The New York Jets are addressing their kicking woes with a UFL standout who has an amusing nickname. New York has been the worst franchise in the NFL over the past decade, carrying the league's longest playoff drought at 14 years. This organization carried some hope over the past few years that it would evolve into a contender thanks to a stellar defense, talented offensive weapons, and Aaron Rodgers under center. Unfortunately, that experiment did not work out, and owner Woody Johnson decided to press the reset button, firing head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

While questions about the instability with the ownership are very valid, New York has made some encouraging new hires this offseason. Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now the new head coach, while longtime Denver Broncos front office member Darren Mougey is the team's new GM. The Jets also have made some encouraging additions to their roster this offseason, including an NFL Draft that has been widely praised. The franchise is continuing that positive momentum, signing a successful placekicker to solve a major weakness in 2024.

NFL insider Ari Meirov confirmed the news while revealing the nickname of the Jets' new field goal kicker.

“The Jets are signing K Harrison Mevis — a.k.a. “The Thiccer Kicker” — who stands 6'0″, 242 lbs. He just went 20-of-21 on field goals with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions.”

The Jets are rebuilding with a roster that has the upside to surprise a lot of people

With Rodgers gone, Justin Fields is the new leader under center. He joins an offense led by former Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand with several players with Pro Bowl-caliber talent. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are two players who can have breakout seasons with some stability at the quarterback position and the offensive line. The Jets have focused a lot of their draft capital over the past few seasons on rebuilding themselves up front, and with the latest first-round selection of All-SEC left tackle Armand Membou, this unit should be a lot better in 2025.

And Membou was a teammate of Harrison Mevis at Missouri. Mevis had a phenomenal college career, making two ACC-SEC teams and being named First-team All-American in 2021. This signing is significant, especially after last season. New York only made 71% of its field goals in 2024, with veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein having a down year. For a team that will still lean on its defense most of the time, special teams will be as critical as ever.

Overall, this is another wise, under-the-radar move from Darren Mougey during this new era for the franchise. Preseason-wise, the Jets' schedule is right in the middle in terms of difficulty. If everything comes together, New York can reach its highest win total since 2015.