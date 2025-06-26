The New York Jets are hoping for a major turnaround in the 2025 season. New head coach Aaron Glenn is planning to instill a significant dose of toughness that may have been missing in the past. However, that characteristic alone won't be enough to turn around a team that finished 5-12 last year. Running back Breece Hall believes the Jets have changed much of their offensive outlook due to the presence of quarterback Justin Fields.

The Jets are Fields' third NFL team. He started his career with the Chicago Bears and moved on to the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. While he was unable to maintain consistent production with either team, Fields displayed upper-echelon athleticism that should help the Jets make big plays on a much more consistent basis than they have in the past.

Hall explained that Fields has the ability to get away from the first wave of the rush, and that gives running backs and receivers in the pass pattern a chance to beat the defense and create big plays. It also gives Fields an opportunity to run for big plays.

Hall was a guest of Marshawn Lynch on the “Get Got” podcast and described what Fields can do with his athleticism and speed.

“It's been cool. He brings another sense of calm to the team and you know with having a running quarterback you know we're always looking to make big plays when he's trying to extend the play when we're passing.

“So it's been cool, it takes another person out of the box and makes the defense have to respect the run a little more and takes some of the stress off of me. So it creates an extra run lane, makes it harder for the defense, make them play a step slower. And it's been good.”

Hall is hoping to partner with Fields and help make the Jets dangerous

The running back is noted for his explosiveness when he gets a chance to isolate on a linebacker. If he can build a cohesive relationship with Fields, Hall should be able to deliver impactful offensive numbers for the Jets.

He led New York in rushing last year with 209 carries for 876 yards and 5 touchdowns. However, his 4.2 yards per carry average is not overly impressive and he could add half a yard to more to that figure if defenses are worried about Fields' ability to make big plays.

Hall has also shown that can be a sold receiving weapon after catching 57-483-3 in 2024.

Fields has completed 684 of 1,119 passes in his four years in the NFL for 7,780 yards with 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He has also rushed for 2,509 yards with 19 touchdowns and an average 6.0 yards per carry.