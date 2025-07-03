With the departure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are facing another transition phase as they look to finally climb out of the cellar.

It seems the Jets are perpetually mired in mediocrity, missing the playoffs for 14 straight seasons—the longest drought by any team in NFL history.

Despite their doormat status, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has remained optimistic. After all, as they say, the good thing about hitting the bottom is that the only way to go is up.

On the Pat McAfee Show, the 24-year-old Gardner shared that he has put in the work this offseason as he looks to bounce back from the last campaign, which saw his numbers dip to career lows of 49 combined tackles and nine passes defended.

“I'm not gonna lie. This offseason has been, by far, my best offseason. I just left LA after training with my trainer. I feel great, you know,” said the two-time Pro Bowler.

“I'm sitting about 200 pounds right now, and I don't think I've ever really played that heavy, but it's like the more weight and more muscle I put on, the more explosive and faster I'd become.”

It's a fair warning to the rest of the league. Gardner, who's in his contract year, has always been a defensive stud, even being named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. His offseason transformation should only bode well for him and the Jets, who won—grab a calculator—five games last season.

Pushing the reset button should also aid the two-time All-Pro First Team member as the internal issues that hounded the Jets last year, including the firing of coach Robert Saleh and the palpable discontent of Rodgers, may have affected Gardner's psyche.

Gardner, fellow cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Michael Carter II, and safety Andre Cisco are expected to hold the fort for the Jets anew. With Aaron Glenn, a former defensive coordinator, now calling the shots, defense will surely remain a centerpiece for the team.

The Jets only allowed 313.8 total yards per game last season, a silver lining in what was another forgettable campaign.