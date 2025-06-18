Harrison Mevis is getting another shot at the NFL, and this time he’s joining the New York Jets. After an impressive season in the UFL, the former Missouri kicker has officially signed with the Jets, bringing not just a powerful leg but also some much-needed competition to a position that has been a headache for New York throughout 2024.

Mevis was affectionately dubbed the “Thiccer Kicker” during his college days, caught attention for his impressive size — standing at 6 feet and weighing 242 pounds — and his knack for nailing long-range field goals under pressure. His unforgettable 61-yard game-winner against Kansas State in 2023 still holds the record for the longest kick in SEC history. Now, after an outstanding 95.2% success rate on field goals with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions this spring, he’s back in the NFL with a chance to make his mark.

The Jets are on the hunt for stability at kicker after cycling through five players last season, who collectively managed to convert just 71.4% of their field goal attempts. Mevis enters a competition with Caden Davis, a rookie from Ole Miss, and he comes with impressive credentials. During his time in the UFL, he made 20 out of 21 field goals, with his only miss coming from a challenging 63 yards. He also nailed every attempt from inside 50 yards and ranked third among all UFL kickers in points scored.

Originally signed by the Carolina Panthers, Mevis didn’t make the final roster. However, he bounced back in the UFL, reminding NFL teams of the talent that once earned him first-team All-American honors at Missouri. Over his college career, he converted 83.5% of his field goals (86 out of 103) and set school records for total points and field goals made.

To make room for Mevis, the Jets released Anders Carlson, who played in five games last season and made eight out of 10 field goal attempts. Despite showing some consistency, Carlson struggled with extra points and couldn’t distinguish himself in a turbulent kicking unit.