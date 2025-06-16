The New York Jets enter the 2025 season with a renewed sense of optimism under head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, but that optimism comes with a dose of reality: competition for roster spots is fiercer than ever, and several notable names could find themselves on the outside looking in after minicamp. With a youth movement underway and a front office unafraid to make bold decisions, here are three Jets who are in real danger of being cut as the team heads toward training camp.

Breece Hall: The Former Star at a Crossroads

Breece Hall’s journey with the Jets has been a roller coaster, and 2025 may mark a turning point for the talented but embattled running back. After bursting onto the scene as a dynamic dual-threat weapon, Hall’s production has steadily declined, and his ball security issues have become a growing concern for the coaching staff. In 2024, Hall’s rushing yards dipped to 876, his yards per carry dropped to a career low of 4.2, and he fumbled six times, doubling his total from his first two seasons combined.

The arrival of head coach Aaron Glenn and a new front office has only intensified scrutiny on Hall’s future. Glenn has publicly stated his support for Hall, but he stopped short of guaranteeing his long-term place on the roster, especially with promising young running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis waiting in the wings. The Jets have already had internal discussions about trading Hall, and while he survived the draft, his name continues to surface in trade rumors. If Hall fails to recapture his 2023 form or if the Jets fall out of playoff contention, he could become a prime candidate for a midseason trade or outright release.

Hall’s contract situation further complicates matters. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Jets must decide whether to commit to him long-term or move on before his value diminishes further. With a new regime that didn’t draft him and a committee approach looming, Hall’s status as RB1 is written in pencil, not ink.

Jeremy Ruckert: The Tight End on Thin Ice

Jeremy Ruckert, once a promising third-round pick, finds himself in a precarious position after a string of underwhelming seasons. Despite flashes of improvement during the 2025 offseason program, Ruckert’s overall production has not lived up to expectations, he’s managed just 35 catches for 264 yards and zero touchdowns since joining the team. His run-blocking, a supposed strength, has also been below average, leaving the Jets with little reason to view him as a long-term solution at tight end.

The Jets’ front office has made no secret of its intent to upgrade the position, heavily scouting top tight end prospects in the draft and signing converted receiver Stone Smartt for additional competition. Ruckert’s lack of impact in both the passing and running games makes him vulnerable, especially with the team’s renewed emphasis on physicality and versatility under Glenn. If a rookie or new addition outperforms him in training camp, Ruckert could easily be cut, ending his tenure as little more than a placeholder at a position in flux.

Ruckert’s best hope may be to carve out a niche as a special teamer or situational blocker, but with the Jets’ youth movement in full swing, even that may not be enough to save his roster spot.

Allen Lazard: Veteran Receiver on the Bubble

Allen Lazard’s time with the Jets has been a study in frustration and unmet expectations. Once envisioned as a reliable No. 2 receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, Lazard’s production and impact have waned, leading to a substantial pay cut just to remain on the roster heading into 2025. While some might assume this move secures his spot, the reality is quite the opposite: the pay cut makes Lazard’s contract more tradable, and the Jets could easily part ways with him if a younger, more dynamic receiver emerges during camp.

The Jets’ receiver room is crowded and competitive, with Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Malachi Corley, and Xavier Gipson all vying for roles behind Wilson. The front office has signaled its intent to add more talent through the draft and undrafted free agency, further squeezing Lazard’s margin for error. Lazard could be released or traded before the season begins unless he can rediscover his form and separate himself from the pack.

Lazard’s fate will likely hinge on his ability to contribute on special teams and his chemistry with the quarterbacks, but with the Jets prioritizing youth and upside, his experience alone may not be enough to save him.

The Jets’ 2025 roster is a work in progress, and the pressure to perform is higher than ever for veterans and underachievers alike. Breece Hall, Jeremy Ruckert, and Allen Lazard each face unique challenges, but all share one thing in common: their futures in New York are anything but certain after minicamp.