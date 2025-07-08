New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is getting ready for his fifth season in the NFL, and he is hoping for a breakout year. Fields has shown a lot of skill and potential sicne entering the league, but he hasn't been able to put it all together yet. This is going to be his first year with the Jets, so maybe things will be different this time around. His teammate, safety Andre Cisco, is expecting big things from him.

Justin Fields was the starting QB for the Chicago Bears for three seasons, but he spent most of last year in a backup role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he is set to be a starter again, and Andre Frisco thinks that he might surprise a lot of people.

“Getting to know him up close as a teammate has been really, really special,” Cisco said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I'm glad that I get this opportunity to get behind him and support him as he takes on that role. We already know what quarterback means in the NFL. I'm excited for him to prove those who are doubting him wrong and those who are supporting right, because I think he's gonna have a huge year.”

Article Continues Below

Cisco clearly has a lot of confidence in Fields, and he also has a lot of confidence in new head coach Aaron Glenn. There are a lot of new faces in the Big Apple, but it could the start of something special.

“I expected a man that was going to hold us to a high standard,” Cisco said of Glenn. “He put together a good staff that has also done a really, really good job of bringing the message down from up top. I appreciate it so far. It's helped me get better. We had a really productive spring, learned a lot and I already saw my game transform from Day 1 to Day 15 — however many days we practiced. I know it's gonna be a great time this year.”

The Jets badly needed a new start, and that is exactly what they are getting. Could Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields end up being the fix in New York?