Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly criticized the team’s run game in a lengthy 25-minute rant, according to former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth.

Speaking on The Stinkin Truth Podcast, Schlereth, a close friend of Rodgers, shared details of their recent conversation, highlighting the quarterback’s frustrations with the offensive structure during his time in New York.

“Aaron and I had a conversation about when he was with the Jets was how abysmal their running game was and how schematically it made no sense,” Schlereth said. “I started the conversation, and then Aaron went on for about a 25-minute diatribe on just their run game.”

Aaron Rodgers enters Steelers chapter as Jets face questions after failed 2024 season

Rodgers’ comments come just weeks after he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers following his release by the Jets in early March. The four-time MVP had spent two seasons with New York, though his tenure was marked by injury and underperformance.

The Jets finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record and missed the playoffs for a 14th consecutive year. Their rushing offense was among the league's worst, ranking 31st in rushing yards per game at 91.8. Across 363 attempts, the team totaled 1,561 rushing yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. They recorded eight rushing touchdowns and lost seven fumbles.

Rodgers, 41, tore his Achilles just four snaps into the 2023 season opener. He returned to start in 2024 but failed to lead a turnaround, with the offense struggling to find rhythm.

Now with the Steelers, Rodgers is scheduled to face his former team in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium on September 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.

The matchup adds further intrigue as Rodgers begins a new chapter in Pittsburgh while the Jets search for answers under center.