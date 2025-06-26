After leading the league in dysfunction during the wild fever dream that was the Aaron Rodgers New York Jets era, the team has made efforts to change course for 2025. New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is attempting to stabilize the woebegone organization. And his leadership has already had an impact on Breece Hall.

The fourth-year running back acknowledged just how difficult things were in New York during the 2024 season in an appearance on the Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson.

“It was very difficult having your coach get let go after the fourth or fifth game and then having the OC have to step down and all this hectic stuff you know. Organizationally, everything's crazy, it's going to seep down into the players,” Hall explained.

“I feel like now with our new coaching staff, new GM, we have a lot of stability and they're doing a good job of creating the culture and leading the way for us. So now all we got to do is put the work in and let whatever we're doing show,” he added.

Breece Hall feels comfortable with Aaron Glenn at the helm

Article Continues Below

Last season the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. The drastic move was a desperate attempt by owner Woody Johnson to turn things around after a 2-3 start. However, the coaching change didn’t prevent the Jets from having one of the most disappointing seasons in NFL history.

New York finished with a 5-12 record, missing the playoffs for the 14th straight year. The team has since embraced a complete organizational makeover, with a new GM, head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and quarterback. The Jets, however, still have the same owner.

Hall racked up 1,359 total yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games last year. But his season was viewed as a let down after the immense promise he showed during his 2022 rookie campaign, which ended abruptly in Week 7 due to a season-ending knee injury.

The 24-year-old RB is entering the final year of his rookie deal and, despite flashing remarkable potential, rumors of a Hall trade circulated over the offseason. At the time, Glenn added to the speculation about Hall’s future by telling reporters he wants Jets backups Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to be more involved with the rushing attack in 2025.

However, Glenn has since spoken to Hall, easing his mind by dismissing the trade talk and telling the veteran back that he’s wanted in New York.

“I just feel comfortable you know I'm happy, I'm in a good head space. AG, he keeps it 100, like he tells you what you need to hear not what you want to hear,” Hall said, per the Get Got Pod.