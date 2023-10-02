Zach Wilson is blaming himself for the New York Jets' painful 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. However, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn't want him to think that way.

While Wilson's fumble in the fourth quarter was indeed costly, James made sure to emphasize that it shouldn't overshadow an otherwise incredible performance from him. When everybody thought that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would dominate and make easy work of the Jets, it was Wilson who made it a competitive one.

The Jets QB had a brilliant first half–tallying an 18-of-26 pass completion rate for 141 yards and one touchdown with zero interception–before powering the Jets to tie the game 20-20 in the third quarter. New York trailed 17-0 in the first quarter, but it didn't discourage Wilson at all.

Of course a loss is still a loss and Wilson would have preferred getting the win over anything else. Nonetheless, it's still an encouraging performance from him and New York against one of the top teams in the NFL. If anything, it should put them on the right track as they look to right the wobbly New York ship.

As for LeBron James, he only gave one simple advice for Zach Wilson: keep his head high.

“Helluva game kid! You win as a team and you lose as well as a team! 1 play doesn't define the whole game! Keep ya head up high and keep pushing forward!! If it was easy, everyone would do it!” James wrote on his Instagram Story along with the video of Wilson blaming himself for the loss.

It's definitely great to see Wilson taking accountability. But as LeBron hinted, he did everything he could for the Jets. Sure, the fumble he had was regretful, but at the end of the day, it was still one of his best games with New York so far. He can take pride on that.