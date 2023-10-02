Zach Wilson will think about his crucial fumble in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time. The error cost the New York Jets a chance to get the lead — or at least tie the game. Following the Jets' 23-20 loss at home to the reigning Super Bowl champions, Wilson shared his true feelings about the said miscue.

“I lost us that game,” Wilson said when he spoke about the costly fumble, after which the Jets were never able to get control of the ball again (h/t Brian Costello of The New York Post).

Despite his error, Zach Wilson was able to play much better than what most people probably expected him to against a team like the Chiefs. Facing pressure from almost every corner ahead of the game, Wilson managed to atone for some of his inconsistent play in the previous weeks by churning out his best game of the season, thus far. Wilson completed 28 of his 39 throws for two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He even had a better passer rating (105.2) in the game than Mahomes (63.6), who went just 18-for-30 for 203 passing yards and a touchdown against a pair of interceptions.

Although the Jets took yet another loss, Wilson must have come away with a better perception from Jets fans, many of whom had been clamoring for him to be replaced under center.

Wilson and the Jets, who have gone winless, since their Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills at home, will head to Mile High City next for a showdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.