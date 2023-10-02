Zach Wilson balled out in the New York Jets' Week 4 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, so much so that fans couldn't help but think he's inspired by Taylor Swift's attendance in the game.

Swift and a number of celebrity friends came to watch the Chiefs-Jets showdown. As NFL fans know by now, Swift has been going out with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with the pop star first attending a Kansas City game in Week 3 when the team took on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Kelce and the Chiefs seemed motivated to start the game, so was Wilson. The Jets QB even outshined Patrick Mahomes in the first half, as he threw completed 18 of his 26 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown with zero interception. In comparison, Mahomes connected just eight of his 16 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing two interceptions.

There have been talks about Wilson consistently looking at the booth where Swift and her group were, leading many to joke that he's trying to impress her.

Whether Wilson was inspired by Swift or not, whatever he's thinking really helped him. With his performance, the Jets were able to tie the Chiefs at 20-20 by the third quarter after trailing by 17-0 in the first quarter.

If it's indeed because of Swift, though, Kelce might want to assess whether he wants her to attend his upcoming games or not. After all, it might also motivate the other opposing quarterbacks and players.