Move over, Breece Hall – Jets’ youngest running back prospect takes it to house

Over the weekend, the New York Jets gave a young fan an experience of a lifetime when AJ, a child with cerebral palsy, was given the opportunity by the team to score a rushing touchdown. Move over, Jets rookie running back Breece Hall!

To finish our Green & White scrimmage, we got a new running back in @SNYtv Play Ball kid, AJ, who has Stage 1 Cerebral Palsy. He took it to the house. pic.twitter.com/A847heWBnW — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 7, 2022

Somebody on the Jets please must please sign AJ to a contract because that’s the best run we’ve seen in a while from someone in the team’s uniform. He might just be the answer to the Jets’ woes in the ground, having finished the 2021 NFL season ranked just 25th in the entire NFL with only 98.1 rushing yards per game and only 14th with 4.4 yards per carry. AJ’s carry clearly was more than five yards.

Here’s more from Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated:

“New York let A.J., a child with cerebral palsy denoted as the SNY Play Ball kid, carry the ball for a touchdown on the goal line. When A.J. scored, the entire team circled him in the endzone to celebrate. A.J. spiked the ball and the team chanted his name, while A.J.’s mom entered the circle in tears thanks to the gesture.”

You got to love moments like this on the field. Seeing someone like AJ have the time of his life out on the field together with football professionals is heartwarming, especially when the entire Jets team celebrated with him and his mother.

Here’s hoping to seeing AJ score more touchdowns in the future!