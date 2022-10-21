Jets looking to solidify defensive front with visit from 2-time Pro Bowl DT

Head coach Robert Saleh may be looking to get Quinnen Williams some assistance on the New York Jets defensive line.

Veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph was in the Jets facility for a visit with the team.

Via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

“The Jets hosted veteran DT Linval Joseph on a visit today, sources say. The former second-round pick of the Giants was back in Jersey for a potential return to the area.”

Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last season he recorded 57 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack.

Joseph has been a dominant force in the NFL for over a decade. Throughout his career, he has played 171 total games. He has recorded 644 total tackles, 56 tackles for loss, 75 quarterback hits, 25 total sacks, and eight forced fumbles.

The former second-round pick is now 34 years old and is determined to keep his career alive. Joseph could be a great addition to a Jets defensive front that is already riddled with talent.

Quinnen Williams has become a star for the Jets defense since being drafted with the third overall pick in 2019. He is on pace for a career-best season. Through the first six games, he has recorded 22 total tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble.

Along with Williams, the Jets defensive front consist of Carl Lawson, Solomon Thomas, and John Franklin-Myers.

The addition of Joseph could bring a veteran presence to a unit that has already exceeded expectations. The Jets are off to a hot start, currently sitting at 4-2. And this team shows no signs of slowing down.