Trade rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler continue to gain traction, with ESPN’s Kevin Pelton proposing a hypothetical three-team deal involving the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers. At 35 years old, Butler remains a top-tier player with a reputation for delivering in high-pressure situations, making him an attractive target for multiple teams. While the Suns are prominently featured in this proposal, other reported suitors include the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and dark-horse candidates like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The hypothetical trade proposal aims to facilitate Butler’s move to Phoenix, with Bradley Beal heading to Miami and Alec Burks joining Philadelphia. The proposed deal is as follows:

Suns receive: Jimmy Butler

Heat receive: Bradley Beal, 2031 Suns first-round pick, 2031 Suns second-round pick, 2026 and 2031 Nuggets second-round picks (via Suns)

76ers receive: Alec Burks

Trade hurdles complicate Suns-Heat-76ers proposal for Jimmy Butler

While this trade could reshape all three franchises, several obstacles make its execution challenging. Beal’s no-trade clause is a significant hurdle, as he would need to waive it to make the deal possible. Additionally, the Miami Heat, sitting at 13-12 this season, would need to absorb the $110 million owed to Beal after this season, including his $57 million player option for 2026-27. Meanwhile, Butler’s current contract adds another layer of complexity. The Heat star is owed $48.7 million this season, with a player option for $52.4 million in 2025-26, further complicating Miami’s ability to maintain financial flexibility in any potential deal.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks addressed the financial implications for Miami, stating, “The money left on the Beal contract, plus the Suns' lack of draft assets (they have only a 2031 first-round pick to trade) make a trade to Phoenix highly unlikely. Instead of taking on the money owed to Beal, the Heat would be better off extending Butler or working out a trade on their terms this summer.”

For the Suns, who hold a 14-12 record after an up-and-down start to the season, acquiring Butler would be a bold move aimed at solidifying their championship aspirations. Pelton noted that Phoenix would need to send out Alec Burks as part of the deal to avoid triggering a hard cap. “This is basically everything Phoenix can trade for Butler,” Pelton wrote. “The Suns probably would rather not add substantially to their tax bill to take back Burks, who could help Philadelphia with veteran guards Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry in and out of the 76ers' rotation.”

Suns trade grade: A

Phoenix’s potential acquisition of Butler would address their need for a proven postseason performer. Despite similar regular-season production between Butler and Beal, Butler’s track record in critical moments sets him apart. During his six seasons in Miami, Butler has led the Heat to two NBA Finals and three Eastern Conference Finals appearances. This season, Butler is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. His addition would immediately bolster a Suns team looking to improve upon last season’s disappointing first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Heat trade grade: C

The Heat, known for their disciplined front-office strategies, would face substantial financial constraints by taking on Beal’s contract. While Beal is a productive scorer, averaging 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 50% shooting from the field and 36.7% from three, his hefty contract may limit Miami’s ability to build around their core. Additionally, the draft capital offered in this trade — limited to 2031 picks — is unlikely to entice a team like Miami that thrives on flexibility and long-term planning.

76ers trade grade: B+

Philadelphia, struggling with a 9-16 record amid injuries to key players like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, would benefit from adding Alec Burks. The veteran guard, currently averaging 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 45.7% shooting and a career-high 46.9% from three, provides much-needed depth for a rotation depleted by injuries. Burks’ one-year, $3.3 million contract is a low-risk addition that could help stabilize the 76ers’ backcourt as they navigate a challenging season.

Uncertain outlook in a potential Butler trade

This hypothetical trade highlights the complexities of orchestrating a deal involving a superstar like Jimmy Butler. For Phoenix, Butler would represent a high-reward gamble aimed at elevating their playoff potential. Miami, however, would be saddled with a significant financial burden that may not align with their championship timeline. Philadelphia’s involvement adds balance to the deal, giving them a capable contributor to offset their injury woes. As trade discussions continue, the feasibility of such a move remains uncertain, but the stakes for all three franchises are undeniable.