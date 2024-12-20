NBA trade season began before the holidays this year, and two deals were made. While Thomas Bryant going to the Indiana Pacers from the Miami Heat was a small, not all-that-important trade, it lead to the Golden State Warriors finding common ground on a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder, a player the Dubs had prioritized for immediate backcourt help in the wake of De'Anthony Melton's season-ending injury. These two smaller trades have opened the door for many more moves to be made over the next seven weeks, as the trade market continues to surround stars like Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine.

Since the start of December, the talk around the NBA has been focused on whether or not a trade involving Butler will happen. The six-time All-Star has been the leader of the Heat since joining the team in 2019, taking Miami to the NBA Finals twice over the last five seasons. Miami has been successful with Butler at the helm, yet contract extension talks went nowhere between Butler and management this past offseason, which fueled trade speculation then.

Nothing appears to be imminent regarding Butler. The Heat are currently 13-11 this season and remain in the playoff picture before the calendar flips to 2025. Although Miami has not lived up to its potential over the last year, there is still no reason to panic in South Beach. That is why the Heat are not actively shopping Butler, nor are they interested in trading him to the highest bidder. Instead, Pat Riley and the Heat's front office are operating with the mindset of leaving all of their options open, potentially setting up a divorce with Butler ahead of the trade deadline based on how the next several weeks play out.

Butler's future with the Heat remains the biggest mystery around the NBA.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, LaVine and the Chicago Bulls have quietly been a decent team. A win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening moved the Bulls to 13-15 on the season and just two games back of the Heat in the East standings. There is no doubt that Chicago would be in the play-in tournament at the very least by this season's end, which leads to the question of whether or not the Bulls will look to be sellers or buyers at the trade deadline.

LaVine is playing at an All-Star level, Nikola Vucevic is having his best season in a Bulls uniform, and the secondary talent surrounding these two stars has shown flashes of being able to compete with the best of the best in the conference. Whether or not the Bulls decide to sell and possibly move LaVine and Vucevic, who have been on the trade block for over a year, will help set the stage for how the NBA trade market develops moving forward.

Butler and LaVine, arguably the two biggest stars hearing their names in trade rumors, continue to draw interest from a variety of teams. Even so, there is much to unpack and roadblocks to cross with both players.

Warriors or bust for Jimmy Butler?

The curiosity of league personnel continues to be fixated on the Heat and what is developing with Butler. It seems like a matter of time before these two sides part ways, setting up the possibility of the 35-year-old star being moved before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. At the same time, Miami does have leverage when it comes to Butler since no teams other than the Brooklyn Nets are expected to have significant cap space next offseason.

Although the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have been named preferable destinations for Butler, who was born in Houston, neither team is in a position to land the Heat star. Whereas the Mavs are practically set in stone with their roster and can't pull off any moves other than possibly flipping Maxi Kleber for a secondary bench player, the Rockets have shown no willingness to sacrifice any parts of their young core. After making it to the NBA Cup semifinals and seeing themselves go 18-9 through their first 27 games of the season, who can blame Houston for this mindset?

Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green have been terrific for the Rockets this season, and Ime Udoka's group has shown tremendous growth since the end of last season. The Rockets, who have been in the market for star-level talent dating back to last year's trade deadline, will be looking to fill the gaps this season by possibly leveraging the contracts of Jeff Green ($8 million), Jock Landale ($8 million), and Jae'Sean Tate ($7.5 million) for added depth.

That brings us to the Golden State Warriors, who should absolutely be labeled as the favorites to trade for Butler. With this said, that doesn't necessarily mean Butler will 100 percent be going to the Dubs before this season's trade deadline.

Since starting the season 12-3, the Warriors have unraveled, losing nine of their last 11 games. To make matters worse, they lost by 51 points on the road to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. This loss, one of the worst in franchise history, has escalated the reason to worry in Golden State. It is very apparent that this team needs major changes to be a true championship contender, and adding a star-level talent next to Stephen Curry remains at the forefront of Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Joe Lacob's minds, league sources told ClutchPoints. As a result, Butler and the team share a mutual interest.

The idea of Butler teaming up with Curry and Draymond Green makes sense in order for Golden State to make another serious title push, yet a trade would be complicated because Butler makes $48.7 million and the Warriors are hard-capped at the first apron. Any deal to pursue Butler would result in the Warriors having to trade three or four different players for financial reasons, which then leaves them with no financial flexibility to fill out vacant roster spots left behind because of the hard cap.

Ever since the Warriors lost to the Rockets in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, this team has been ramping up their activities on the trade market, sources said. There is certainly more of a willingness to discuss their young core of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski in trade discussions than ever before, sources said, opening several possibilities for how the Warriors could attack the trade deadline.

Adding Schroder to the roster was a timely move by this organization, one that doesn't hamper them from making any other deals since the veteran guard could simply be a rental until the trade deadline, where he could be packaged with other assets in a bigger trade.

What was once labeled as tremendous early-season depth has rapidly turned into a rotation nightmare for Steve Kerr and the Warriors, leading many league personnel outside of the organization to believe that Kuminga's time is limited, sources said. The 22-year-old was far apart in contract extension talks with Golden State before the start of the season, and he is their only true path to adding immediate high-level value before the trade deadline.

Andrew Wiggins is another key component of the Warriors' roster to discuss, as his $26.2 million contract this season would be the bulk of any major trade, especially as it relates to Golden State's possible pursuit of Butler. Still, there are conflicting rumors as to if the Warriors would seriously want to part ways with Wiggins, sources said. He has been a steady factor next to Curry on the wing this season and remains a favorite of Kerr's in the starting rotation. The same can be said of Kevon Looney, who Kerr has always held a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for.

If the Warriors truly want to maximize their championship window with Curry and Green at the end of their respective careers, then trading for a star like Butler makes the most sense. At the same time, the Warriors adding two or three key secondary talents before the trade deadline after just trading for Schroder is not out of the question. Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kyle Kuzma, Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Matisse Thybulle, and De'Andre Hunter are all players that have been on Golden State's radar in recent weeks, sources said.

While they have not held interest in LaVine, some around the league are wondering if the former All-Star's recent performances could shift Golden State's perspective of his value, regardless of his contract weight. Zion Williamson is another star-level player whose name has come up in league circles regarding the Warriors. However, it does not appear as if any serious traction or discussions are being held between the Warriors and Pelicans before the holidays.

Golden State needs to make some sort of change between now and the trade deadline to maximize their potential, which is why Butler has been labeled as the most likely star to join forces with Curry and Green. Then again, the Dubs aren't the only team being mentioned in regards to Butler. The Phoenix Suns are also rumored to be one of Butler's preferred destinations, and there is a path to a deal getting done if Bradley Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for the Heat.

There have been zero indications suggesting this is the case right now, sources said. Beal is happy with the Suns, and those feelings have been reciprocated by Phoenix's front office. The Suns believe they have the best team in the Western Conference when Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal are on the floor together. With this said, that does not mean feelings will change closer to the trade deadline. If the Suns and Heat are to seriously engage in trade conversations surrounding Butler, which has yet to happen, that would occur much closer to February.

So, who else could potentially show interest in Butler? One of the most intriguing teams to discuss on the trade market right now is the Denver Nuggets. In attempts to remain at the top of the Western Conference playoff picture, Denver has shown a willingness to bring up and listen to Michael Porter Jr.'s name in trade talks. The Nuggets are not actively shopping Porter, but it's clear something needs to change in Denver. Any big trade this organization makes would result in Porter being the odd man out between Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon.

Butler, who faced off against the Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, would be the ideal type of player for Denver to add next to Jokic and Murray as that third star to elevate them in what is a loaded Western Conference. If there is one dark horse team that makes the most sense to trade for Butler, it's the Nuggets, especially if they are serious about discussing Porter's future.

Three other teams quietly mentioned in league circles are the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Lakers. Butler would be another great veteran leader for the Spurs to add next to Victor Wembanyama, and he could also really help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, a younger team that has championship potential right now. After all, Sam Presti and the Thunder have plenty of draft assets to pull off any trade they want at any moment.

While always quiet regarding the trade block, the Spurs are worth discussing. Stephon Castle's emergence in San Antonio leaves the door open for Tre Jones and Malaki Branham to be packaged together in a deal from the Spurs to add a key secondary talent, if not go all-in for a guy like Butler. Dorian Finney-Smith is an interesting name that has come up in connection with the Spurs, league sources say.

If the Spurs do make a move, many anticipate them doing so with the intention of buying low and preserving cap flexibility. Jonas Valanciunas would be an ideal fit as a backup big behind Wemby, and it wouldn't be a bad idea for San Antonio to search for some perimeter shooting help.

Wrapping up talk surrounding Butler, a deal involving the Bulls star possibly going to the Lakers is nothing more than fan fiction at this point. Los Angeles doesn't appear to have the six-time All-Star on their radar, according to league sources. Instead, the Lakers are focusing their attention on adding frontcourt help and two-way wings next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles does not want to bring in another hefty salary like Butler's at this juncture.

Zach LaVine's latest success sparks trade rumors

LaVine has been on the trade block for quite some time. The Bulls have been ready to move on from the two-time All-Star despite him being their best player through the years. However, the scoring wing's market has been abysmal since the trade deadline last season, as the remaining $138 million on his contract, including this season, hasn't been appealing to any team whatsoever.

In recent weeks, the mood surrounding LaVine has changed across the league given his production this season, league sources say. Through 24 games, LaVine is averaging 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from three-point range.

Regardless of his contract, these numbers could instantly help many playoff-contending teams around the league. Talk of teams paying attention to LaVine's situation in Chicago is growing, and the Nuggets are one of those organizations with genuine interest in the Bulls swingman, according to Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Again, this all circles back to the idea of Denver possibly making Porter available on the trade market. Due to the Nuggets being a second-apron team, their only path to pursuing Butler or LaVine would be including Porter in said discussions.

The Nuggets are the only real suitor that makes sense for LaVine given their lack of consistent scoring next to Jokic. A deal involving Porter and Zeke Nnaji works for Denver financially, and this trade could even be expanded to allow the Nuggets to acquire another player who can contribute right now like Torrey Craig. Since Porter recently signed his max extension with the Nuggets, going out and trading for LaVine's contract isn't a big deal for them financially. In fact, Denver would be in a better long-term position due to LaVine having the option to become a free agent in 2026.

In regards to his fit, LaVine would immediately assume the mantle of being Denver's second scoring option next to Jokic, and he could also be the leader of the offense when the three-time MVP is on the bench. Overall, this takes a lot of pressure off Jokic to constantly do everything for the Nuggets.

Whether or not other teams would seriously contemplate trading for LaVine is nothing more than hearsay at this point in conversations with league personnel. There is of course talk that the Warriors should seriously think about adding the Bulls' scoring weapon, and other teams that have quietly been mentioned are the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans as reset plans. Masai Ujiri is always looking to buy low on high-level talents that can help the Raptors win, and the Pelicans are ready to blow things up to head in a new direction. Then again, it's hard to imagine either team would be thrilled with LaVine's contract given their current situations.

The Sacramento Kings have long held interest in LaVine, yet many league personnel feel targeting the Bulls star isn't in this team's plans. While discussing Sacramento, it is worth mentioning that the team holds zero intentions of trading or making De'Aaron Fox available in trade talks, league sources say. Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles are the two main contracts the Kings continue to dangle on the trade market and search for upgrades with.

Outside of LaVine, the Bulls have other key talents that are being monitored by several playoff-contending teams. Vucevic has drawn more interest than LaVine this season due to his significantly smaller contract. The 34-year-old center is viewed by many organizations as the best frontcourt talent available on the trade market right now. The Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons have all expressed interest in Vucevic, sources said. It is worth noting that the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs have previously held interest in Vucevic before this season.

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White would command big markets that would result in Chicago getting first-round assets in return if made available. Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig are two secondary bench talents that could immediately assist playoff-contending teams. Should the Bulls decide to sell between now and the trade deadline, there will be numerous teams inquiring about the talent on their roster.

Latest intel outside of Butler, LaVine

Butler and LaVine are the two stars connected to the most rumors right now. Next in line would be Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, whose futures with the Pelicans are in serious doubt.

Like LaVine, Ingram has seen his name on the trade market dating back to the summer. There has not been much of a market for the 27-year-old due to his injury history and his steep contract demands from New Orleans. Ingram will be entering free agency next summer as on of the better-scoring talents available since he is on an expiring $36 million contract.

Denver could possibly express interest in Ingram, but LaVine makes more sense for the Nuggets given their style of play. The same could be said of the Lakers regarding Ingram, except Los Angeles doesn't want to take on a hefty contract. In Ingram's case, he is on an expiring deal, which would open up a lot of cap flexibility for a team like the Lakers if they were to trade for him. The Heat would be a possibility for Ingram if they were to move Butler, and given their offensive struggles as of late, the Warriors have been mentioned around the league regarding Ingram as well.

Golden State did not express interest in Ingram during the summer, and it is unlikely they would do so now.

Right now, there are many “what if” scenarios in the trade market because of the domino effect. IF the Nuggets strike first on a deal to move Porter in a trade for LaVine, what does that mean for the Bulls and Vucevic? Could other talent on their roster become available? If LaVine goes to Denver, could other West playoff hopefuls and contenders eye Ingram, CJ McCollum, Cam Johnson, or other big-name players?

Once that first big move is made, everything else will fall in line and become a lot clearer, especially in Ingram's case.

The Pelicans are just 5-23 on the season and have been decimated by injuries. Zion continues to try and work his way back from a hamstring injury, and Ingram has not played since Dec. 7 because of a severe ankle sprain.

New Orleans has been very receptive to field calls on all of their players outside of Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, league sources say. While not actively shopping Williamson, the Pelicans are more willing than ever to move the former first-overall pick before the trade deadline.

Outside of Ingram and Williamson, McCollum could command a strong market as a veteran scorer and three-point shooter. Recently, McCollum's brother took to social media to let everyone know that CJ is happy in New Orleans, but it would be great to see a reunion with Damian Lillard in Milwaukee, a trade that could only happen if the Bucks relinquished Khris Middleton. The Bucks have zero interest in trading Khris Middleton at this time, sources said.

Milwaukee is one of the hottest teams in the league after recently claiming the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. In regards to the trade deadline and possible moves they could make, the Bucks are continuing to dangle Pat Connaughton and MarJon Beauchamp on the trade block. Bobby Portis is another question mark on this roster, as his salary is the only real path to this team making an upgrade if they are to keep Brook Lopez.

Back to the Pelicans — could McCollum be a player that the Lakers show interest in? After all, he is certainly the type of guard that could thrive next to Davis and James, plus his $33.3 million contract can easily be navigated by Los Angeles. The Orlando Magic are another ideal landing spot for McCollum as a secondary star next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, when fully healthy. League personnel continue to look at the Magic as buyers before the deadline, with Cole Anthony and Gary Harris' “expiring” contract, by way of a team option for the 2025-26 season, being key assets. Cam Johnson is the top name linked to the Magic among league circles, as the combination of Anthony and Harris gives Orlando a $20 million buffer to play and dive into the trade market with.

In what is becoming a recurring theme in this week's column, let's circle back to the Raptors and Ujiri too regarding New Orleans. McCollum would be the perfect backcourt mentor for Immanuel Quickley, and he could be the veteran leader for this younger core that has Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett as well. Bruce Brown is widely expected to be moved before the trade deadline, which could lead to Toronto exploring a path to be a potential buyer, sources said.

Davion Mitchell is another player the Raptors are going to be shopping, and Kelly Olynyk is once again hearing his name in connection with several playoff-contending teams searching for frontcourt help. While it may appear as if Toronto will be selling, don't necessarily count them out from looking to pull off a big move. Ujiri is always looking to be aggressive, and he has a strong young core in place with Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley. Could the Raptors possibly emerge as favorites for Ingram, McCollum, or another big name?

If the Nuggets look to move Porter, perhaps there is a path there for Toronto to grab the 6'10” three-point shooting wing that they liked during the 2018 draft process. The bottom line is that the Raptors have options, but Barnes' contract will jump from $10.1M to $38.6M next season, which takes up a large chunk of their potential cap space.

The Atlanta Hawks are another intriguing team in the Eastern Conference that has been very quiet lately. While teams have shown interest in De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Hawks' recent success has league personnel pessimistic that Atlanta will act as sellers. Clint Capela remains on the block, which is something NBA insider Jake Fischer recently alluded to, and this has been a constant dating back to last season.

Over the summer, the Memphis Grizzlies expressed interest in Capela before drafting Zach Edey, sources said. That door has since closed. The New York Knicks were another team that held interest in Capela and may still be searching for frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Unfortunately, New York's financial situation makes it very hard to pursue any player making $20 million or more. It is hard to pinpoint what Capela's market looks like right now.

Out of all the players on the Hawks, Hunter is the one who could command quite the market given his recent surge.

Other notes and intel from around the NBA

Indiana Pacers: Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith are the Indiana Pacers' two main assets that can be packaged for a potential upgrade before the trade deadline. Myles Turner is the big question mark for the Pacers, as he would draw interest from various teams in both conferences as an impactful big man on an expiring contract. The Pacers have been willing to hear offers come their way for Turner, sources said, with nothing appearing to be imminent there.

Los Angeles Clippers: There have been whispers of the LA Clippers holding trade interest in Collin Sexton, sources said. The Clippers held interest in Sexton dating back to the 2018 NBA Draft when he was taken eighth overall ahead of Los Angeles' pick. PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland get this deal done financially, but the Utah Jazz want draft compensation for any of their talents, which is something the Clippers don't have. While the idea of adding Sexton sounds good, there are several barriers for LA to get through if they seriously want to pursue Sexton.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Of course, teams are watching the Oklahoma City Thunder closely due to Sam Presti's abundance of draft assets. Since the Thunder are well below the first apron and the tax line, they can realistically pull off any trade they want. It is unlikely that OKC would look to include Luguentz Dort and valuable assets in trade talks unless there a true superstar was on the block. Expect the Thunder to make a change to bolster their frontcourt between now and the deadline, potentially buying low on a center. Not that they have shown interest in him, but a guy like Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets, who is available on the trade block and makes $5 million, would fit this description of the type of buy-low player the Thunder would want to pursue.

Sacramento Kings: Many continue to view the Kings as the destination that makes the most sense for Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who is also drawing interest from several other teams, as noted in last week's Siegel's Scoop intel column on ClutchPoints.

Utah Jazz: The Jazz are open for business and willing to hear offers for any of their players. Walker Kessler continues to demand a very high price tag, as various playoff-contending teams have attempted to trade for him since the offseason with no budge from Utah. It would take a key young talent and multiple first-round picks to get Danny Ainge to listen to Kessler trade packages. The Jazz would prefer to get a first-round pick for Jordan Clarkson or John Collins, yet many around the league believe this price will come down closer to the deadline.

Washington Wizards: The Washington Wizards are open to any trade talks other than those surrounding any recent draft picks like Bilal Coulibaly. Valanciunas continues to draw interest around the league, as he has been tied to the Lakers in recent weeks. Many around the league believe Los Angeles is the favorite to trade for the Lithuanian big man at this very moment.

