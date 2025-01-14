Justin Jefferson is a star wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings and is currently dating fellow athlete Tianna Harris. Jefferson is one of the NFL's top receivers. He began his career in the limelight on one of history's best NCAA football teams. Jefferson was single throughout college but settled down with Harris once he played in the NFL.

Jefferson didn't play much in his first season with LSU but broke out in 2018. He became the team's leading receiver, recording 875 yards and six touchdowns. He and Joe Burrow started to form their connection in 2018, but no one could predict what the pair would do in 2019.

Jefferson recorded three touchdowns and 163 yards in the second game of 2019, which set the table for one of the greatest offensive seasons. He ended the year with 111 catches, 1,540 yards, and 18 touchdowns.

His performance in the National Semifinal was his best, as he recorded four first-half touchdowns and 227 yards. After LSU won the National Championship against Clemson, Jefferson decided to forego the rest of his eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

The Vikings selected Jefferson with the 22nd-overall pick in the 2020 draft. Minnesota acquired the pick in a trade for Stefon Diggs, which meant they were switching out Diggs for the league's next great young receiver. He made an immediate impact, recording 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season.

Jefferson's most remarkable season came in 2022 when he led the league in receptions and receiving yards. He earned the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award for his efforts and eventually a massive contract extension, making him the highest-paid nonquarterback in the NFL.

Jefferson is winning on and off the field, as we'll learn when we meet his girlfriend Tianna Harris.

Who is Justin Jefferson's girlfriend Tianna Harris?

Tianna Harris is an Instagram model, student, and soccer player. She played soccer at Kent State University. At 22, she attempts to keep her relationship with Jefferson as private as possible. However, the pair has been seen together at events and on social media.

Harris is a native of Whitby, Ontario. She played her first collegiate soccer season at Mississippi State but played just 12 minutes. The team had plenty of success, but Harris did not participate in much of the action.

Harris starred with Kent State from the beginning, leading the team in minutes played and starting in all 18 games in 2019. She had three goals in the season, which was an impressive feat for her as a defender. The pandemic ruined her next season, but she played all seven games in the shortened season and made the National Team of the Week during the season's first week.

She was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 but also chipped in on offense with two game-winning goals. Harris finished her collegiate career as a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy and an All-MAC First Team selection. She played in all 18 games again for Kent State and tied for the team lead in goals.

Harris signed a contract with FC Fleury 91 in 2023. FC Fleury 91 plays in the first division in France.

“I am extremely blessed and excited to start this next chapter of my soccer career,” said Harris. “I can only thank God, my mom, and everyone who has been in my corner to help me get to this point, and it’s only the beginning.”

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Justin Jefferson's girlfriend Tianna Harris.