Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the best offensive player in the NFL in the 2022 season and that claim has been cemented Thursday night. The former LSU Tigers star has been awarded the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year award during the NFL Honors ceremony.

Justin Jefferson had a spectacular 2022 campaign. In his third season in the league, Jefferson amassed a total of 1,809 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns on 128 receptions and 184 targets. He is arguably the best player in the entire NFL, and that case is helped by his major win in the NFL Honors 2023. Jefferson led the league in receiving yards, and while his touchdowns weren’t as many as some of the other top wideouts in the league, there is nothing to contest about how valuable he was to the Vikings’ offense. While Minnesota is stacked with talent in the passing game outside of Justin Jefferson, it’s he who makes everything click because of his ability to stretch the field and make big gains. Among all receivers, he leads the league in terms of first downs, as well.

With Justin Jefferson, the Vikings ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring offense with 24.9 points per game and fourth with 264.2 passing yards per outing.

Other players who were believed to have a strong shot at winning the Offensive Player of the Year award were Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs — both of course are bound to meet on Sunday in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale.