Justin Verlander is a three-time CY Young Award winner and one of the best pitchers to ever play the game of baseball. During the 2023 MLB trade deadline, he was traded from the New York Mets to the Houston Astros, the team he had previously won two championships and two Cy Young Awards with. Verlander is a nine-time All-Star, the 2011 AL MVP, and a two-time All-MVP First-Team Member.

His resume also includes the AL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2022 and the Pitching Triple Crown in 2011. Five times Verlander was the AL strikeouts leader, twice the AL ERA leader, and four times the AL wins leader. He even has three no-hitters to his name.

Even with all of those accomplishments in his baseball career, his biggest accomplishment may be his wife: Kate Upton, who has established quite the career in her own right.

With that said, we take a closer look at Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, and everything she has accomplished in her career.

Who is Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton?

Kate Upton was the “IT” girl of the early-mid 2010s. A model, Upton's career took off after becoming the rookie of the year in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Upton went on to grace the cover of the magazine three times (2012, 2013, 2017), becoming one of only six models to appear on three or more Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers. Upton also was the cover model for GQ and Esquire.

Upton used her fame, beauty, and talent to kick off an impressive acting career as well. Her acting debut was in Tower Heist. In 2017, Upton starred with Alexandra Daddario in The Layover. Her filmography also includes The Three Stooges and The Other Woman.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The model turned actress has won multiple awards for her beauty and modeling career. She was ranked the fifth sexiest model by Models.com in 2012. In 2013, Upton was named the Model of the Year at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. PEOPLE Magazine Awards named her the sexiest woman alive in 2014.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's Relationship

Verlander and Upton met in 2012 while shooting a video game commercial for Major League Baseball 2K12. While they had been seen hanging out in St. Thomas in 2013, the pair didn't begin dating until 2014.

The couple made it Instagram official on May 17, 2014. They got engaged in early 2016 and officially tied the knot on November 4, 2017, just days after Verlander won his first World Series. The couple have been happily married since and have a daughter named Genevieve together.

Upton is known to be a fanatic when it comes to her husband's baseball career. She has been recorded flipping off a heckling fan and appears at many of Verlander's outings.

The pair once again will head to Houston, where Verlander has seen a lot of success in his career. He attributes that success to Upton.

Upton has helped Verlander through the toughest of times in his life, including through battles with depression while the pitcher was struggling with injuries in the early parts of their relationship. Verlander now looks to help the second-place (NL West) Astros in their attempt to go back-to-back in World Series victories.