The Houston Astros had a quieter trade deadline than many anticipated, with the exception with the high-profile reunion with star shortstop Carlos Correa in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Twins. Now, Correa is reunited with Jose Altuve in Houston as the two of them chase another World Series together.

The Astros were also mulling bringing back another franchise legend in Justin Verlander, but the San Francisco Giants ended up hanging onto the future Hall of Famer. Now, Houston is considering bringing back another familiar face on the mound.

Veteran closer Ryan Pressly was recently released by the Chicago Cubs, and the Astros could be the team that scoops him up according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Astros are weighing the possibility of bringing back reliever Ryan Pressly after he was released by the Chicago Cubs,” Nightengale reported. “They passed on the idea of trying to re-acquire Justin Verlander at the deadline.”

Pressly spent more than six seasons with the Astros after coming over in a trade from the Twins back in 2018, winning a World Series with the franchise in 2022 and making a pair of All-Star teams in 2019 and 2021. He was taken out of the closer role in Houston in 2024 before departing to Chicago in the offseason.

Pressly's time with the Cubs didn't last very long, as he was released after just 44 appearances for the NL contenders. He made five saves in that time but logged a 4.35 ERA, his biggest number since 2017 with the Twins. The 36-year old sat in the low threes or high twos in ERA for most of his time in Houston, and the Astros are hoping that a return and a familiar uniform can help him rediscover that form.

It was well known that the Astros were hunting for more pitching help at the trade deadline, but they ended up beefing up the lineup instead. Now, Pressly may just fall into their laps as an easy option to help bolster the bullpen as they chase another championship.