It is like he never left, the Houston Astros have acquired starting pitcher Justin Verlander from the New York Mets in a trade, and now the Astros are firmly one of the top contenders to win a World Series in 2023, according to Fanduel's betting odds.

The defending champions are adding the 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner after letting him walk to sign with the Mets this offseason. They have their ace back, are right in the thick of it to win the American League West, and are looking to repeat as World Series champions. Now, let's take a look at the odds for the Astros to win the World Series in 2023.

Astros' 2023 World Series odds after acquiring Justin Verlander: +700

The Astros are +700 to win the World Series in 2023, according to Fanduel. That gives them the fourth-best odds to win the World Series in MLB, and the second-best odds to win the World Series in the American League.

The Atlanta Braves firmly have the best odds at +300, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are in second at +450. Interestingly the Tampa Bay Rays still have the third-best odds at +650, despite not being in first place in the American League East. The Texas Rangers at +800 are right behind the Astros with the fifth-best odds, while the Baltimore Orioles have the sixth-best odds at +1300.

The Astros are half of a game back of the Rangers in the American League West, but it seems that the betting odds like the Astros' chances in October better. It makes sense, given the track record of the Astros.