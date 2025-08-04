It was the spark that turned the 2025 MLB trade deadline on its head: Carlos Correa, once the face of the Minnesota Twins, is back in Houston. But how exactly did the Astros convince the Twins to unload their franchise shortstop — and light the match on the most ruthless fire sale in modern baseball memory?

It all started not in a boardroom, but on a golf course in Cooperstown. Astros owner Jim Crane was playing a round with Twins legend Joe Mauer during Hall of Fame weekend when he casually floated the idea of bringing Correa back to Houston. With the Twins deep in debt — reportedly $440 million — and quietly shopping the franchise for $1.7 billion, Crane sensed an opportunity. Correa’s massive contract was a financial anchor. A reunion might not just be sentimental — it could make business sense.

Crane returned to Houston and had GM Dana Brown place a call to Minnesota. The initial request? Correa and an outfielder — with the Twins covering half of the $103 million remaining on Correa’s deal. The Twins laughed. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, laughed. Even Correa himself dismissed the rumors when reporters asked.

Twins dump off their stars, Astros take advantage of a banging oppurtunity

But Crane didn’t back off. He doubled down, framing the deal not as a salary dump, but as a strategic move to make the team more appealing to potential buyers. The Twins, he argued, could better position themselves to sell if they cleared payroll — starting with Correa’s contract.

Minnesota, facing mounting financial pressure, blinked. According to reports, Correa sat down with Twins president of baseball ops Derek Falvey and agreed to waive his no-trade clause. The team ultimately agreed to eat $33 million of his remaining salary, spreading it out over the deal.

Just like that, the Astros landed their former No. 1 overall pick and franchise shortstop for three-plus years at a bargain rate — roughly $70 million total. It was a masterclass in patience and persuasion by Crane, who had offered Correa $160 million back in 2021 before letting him walk.

“Jim, we finally have a deal,” Boras reportedly told Crane, capping a wild turnaround.

Correa wasn’t the only casualty of the Twins' stunning teardown. In a matter of hours, the club traded 10 active MLB players, including beloved hometown reliever Louie Varland and captain Carlos Santana. Minnesota even considered sending Correa's former teammate Christian Walker back in the deal but backed off due to financial concerns.

The backlash in Minnesota has been fierce — fans furious, bar promotions offering free drinks, and rival GMs stunned at how quickly the fire sale escalated. But for Houston, it’s a win. They bring back a familiar face at a discount, and Correa gets a fresh start — and a $4.7 million tax break — in a no-income-tax state. In a deadline defined by chaos, it was Crane who saw the opportunity first — and pounced.