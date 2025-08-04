The Houston Astros were expecting to lose Isaac Paredes for the remainder of the season after he landed on the injured list in July. Houston anticipated a six- to seven-month recovery timeline for the veteran third baseman.

The Astros pivoted, reuniting with Carlos Correa through a trade with the Minnesota Twins at the deadline. The Gold Glove shortstop was added to take over third base duties with Paredes sidelined.

However, Paredes is doing everything he can to get back on the field in 2025. On Monday, Houston GM Dana Brown revealed that the two-time All-Star has decided to rehab his hamstring injury instead of having surgery, which would have ended his season, per MLB.com’s Biran McTaggart.

“Him wanting to rehab is him letting us know that he wants to be a part of what’s going on here, right now,” Brown said, via McTaggart.

Isaac Paredes hopes to rejoin Astros lineup in 2025

Paredes was forced to leave the Astros’ game against the Seattle Mariners on July 19 after hurting his hamstring while running to first base. The injury is considered “significant” and some reports indicated that the 26-year-old infielder tore his hamstring.

The Astros acquired Paredes over the offseason in the blockbuster Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs. Paredes produced a strong first half for Houston, with 19 home runs, 50 RBI and 2.7 bWAR in 94 games. He made his second-career All-Star Game in 2025 as a replacement for Jose Ramirez. However, Paredes skipped the Midsummer Classic to attend to a family matter.

While he attempts to work his way back from the IL, Correa is holding down the hot corner. The 11th-year veteran is back in Houston after leaving for the Twins in free agency after the 2021 season. While the three-time All-Star is a strong replacement, the Astros will miss Paredes’ bat. Correa is slashing .266/.318/.390 with eight home runs, 32 RBi and 43 runs scored in 96 games this season.

Despite losing Tucker and Alex Bregman over the offseason, Houston once again leads the AL West. The Astros have a 2.5 game lead over the second-place Mariners. However, Seattle is expected to push for the division title after adding Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline.