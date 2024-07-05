Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak at the annual meetings for two Black sororities this month as a way to reach Black women voters. Harris will make an appearance at the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority’s Grand Boulè in Indianapolis as well as her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha’s 71st annual Boulè in Dallas.

In addition to meeting with these two sororities, Harris will make an appearance at the 30th annual ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. In wake of the Biden-Trump debate that took place last week, the Biden-Harris campaign plans to use these trips as a way for Harris to engage with young Black women as a way to appeal to and turn out voters. Both sororities made the announcement yesterday via Instagram.

“This monumental conversation serves as an opportunity to address ongoing issues happening within our communities, while paving the way to continue advocating “The Extraordinary Power of S.H.E.”—our worldwide initiative to be intentional about Social, Health, and Economic justice for women at home and abroad”, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. shared via Instagram.

“This keynote address by Harris allows us to continue the efforts of our international program initiative, “Advocate for Social Justice.” Alpha Kappa Alpha stands in the gap to empower and equip communities with knowledge, support, and tools through advocacy and social justice,” Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. shared via Instagram.

“We are excited to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris to our 2024 Grand Boulé to discuss what this administration has done to improve the lives of all Americans as well as the investments being made in the historically underserved communities our members serve,” Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., told The 19th via email.”

Harris will have a moderated conversation during the Zeta Phi Beta Grand Boulè and serve as the keynote speaker at the Boulè for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. It was during her time at Howard that she became a member of the Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha have been extremely supportive of Harris throughout her political endeavors. Harris’s line sisters were present during the first and only vice presidential debate that took place during the 2020 campaign season.

Since the beginning of the year, Harris has taken over 60 trips to 20 states to connect with Black women voters, youth leaders, and other communities. Harris’s main goal is to focus on issues such as abortion, gun violence, and the economy. She has already had numerous discussions with youth leaders and other gun safety advocates in Atlanta, Parkland, Florida, Las Vegas, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Black women are a key constituency of the Democratic Party, and their participation in the upcoming election is crucial to the Biden-Harris administration’s success.

Harris will travel to Dallas, Texas, for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 71st annual Boulè on July 10. Then on July 24 to Indianapolis, Indiana, for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Grand Boulè.