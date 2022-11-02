Kansas basketball’s Bill Self, Kurtis Townsend will miss Duke showdown due to 4-game suspension

Kansas basketball has reportedly self-imposed a 4-game suspension for head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, per Jeff Goodman and Stadium. This means that Kansas will be without Self against Duke in the Champions Classic showdown scheduled for November 15th.

The suspension dates back to a 2017 incident. Goodman reports that Kansas basketball will also self-impose recruiting restrictions. Pat Forde reported on the specific details of what transpired in 2017 with Kansas.

“Stems from 2017 FBI probe that uncovered payments by Adidas/etc. to KU players, most notably Billy Preston,” Forde wrote on Twitter.

Kansas basketball’s first game of the season is set for November 7th. But the game that the Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend suspensions will affect the most is the Duke matchup. Norm Roberts will fill in as head coach for the time being. It should be noted that Duke will be adjusting to a new head coach as well, as Coach K retired following last season.

With Coach K and Self out of the picture, this Kansas-Duke game will certainly have a different feel to it. Nevertheless, these are two of the best college basketball programs in the nation and it should still be a competitive affair.

Bill Self has been the Kansas basketball coach since 2003. He’s become a staple of the program and will be missed to open the season. In the end, the team has to be content with the fact that he is only facing a 4-game suspension.

Kansas Basketball will look to start the season strong despite Self’s absence.