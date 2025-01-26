Kansas basketball and head coach Bill Self entered Allen Fieldhouse with a chance shake up the top 10 rankings. The Jayhawks and Self left painfully losing in two overtimes to No. 7 Houston 92-86. The Cougars even erased a 10-point deficit to knock off Self and Kansas.

No. 12 Kansas had multiple chances to topple UH. The Jayhawks took a 38-31 lead into halftime on their home floor. But the Cougars never got outscored in the next three periods after.

The national champion winning head coach shared some painful admissions about the loss after the game, one per Matt Tait of Wave the Wheat on Perpetual Sports Network.

“Self said the only home game that he can recall that hurt like this was the Acie Law game versus Texas A&M, forever ago,” Tait posted on X.

The two-time national champion coach was referencing the Feb. 2007 contest that saw Law score the final five points in the Aggies' 69-66 win. Law dropped 23 points that evening.

How Kansas and Bill Self imploded against Houston

The Jayhawks showed a failure to close out the Cougars.

Kansas cradled a six-point lead with 18 seconds left in the first overtime. The Jayhawks misfired on two free throw attempts by Dajuan Harris Jr. Zeke Mayo then turned the ball over with five seconds left — with Kansas still having one timeout left. Milos Uzan stole the basketball from Mayo then found Mylik Wilson for one last desperation three — which fell inside the net. Houston forced the extra period tied 79-79.

Kansas never led in the final overtime. Mayo handled the scoring for Kansas — adding seven late points.

Houston outscored KU 61-48 the rest of the evening. J'Wan Roberts led with 24 points for UH. Uzan scored 17 while Wilson scored 18 off the bench.

Self saw four of his KU players hit double figures in scoring. Flory Bidunga led all Kansas scorers with 19. Hunter Dickinson and Rylan Griffen added 17 apiece. Mayo ended with 16 total.