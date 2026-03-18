NC State looked utterly dejected exiting the floor at UD Arena after absorbing a painful loss to Texas, 68-66, in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack saw their chance of earning a ticket to March Madness disappear, as Tramon Mark nailed the game-winning jumper with only 1.1 seconds left.

NC State rallied in the second half, scoring 10 quick points to tie the count, 66-66, with only 18 ticks remaining. But it was not enough to survive the Longhorns, who got the No. 11 seed in the West Regional.

After the game, NC State coach Will Wade did not hide his despair, as reported by Pack Insider's Matthew Bradham.

“Disappointing end to a pretty disappointing season for us, the way I look at it. We haven’t been very good in close games. We hadn’t earned the right to win close games, and our season ended very similarly to the reason we’re sitting in Dayton,” said Wade.

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“You are who you are in pressure moments, and we tried to mask some stuff, and we couldn’t do it. So, that’s why we’re here, and that’s why we’re heading home.”

The Wolfpack had a 20-14 record in Wade's first year, including 10-8 in the ACC. They lost five of their last six games heading into the postseason.

They gave up 21 free throws to the Longhorns and got outrebounded, 45-33. In such a close contest, those two things bit NC State.

The Wolfpack failed to duplicate their inspiring run in the NCAA Tournament in 2024 when they reached the Final Four. They were coached by Kevin Keatts and featured DJ Horne, Terquavion Smith, and Cam Hayes.