With the game clock winding down and the pressure mounting rapidly, Texas guard Tramon Mark said: I got this.

Mark sank a long jumper with only 1.1 seconds left to lift the Longhorns over NC State, 68-66, at UD Arena on Tuesday to advance to the 68-team field of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas almost suffered a total meltdown after allowing the Wolfpack to tie the game with less than 20 seconds remaining following a free throw by Tre Holloman. Luckily, Mark came to the rescue, carrying the Longhorns past the First Four.

Mark also hit a jumper with only 37 ticks left to give them a four-point lead, 66-62. Texas coach Sean Miller acknowledged their fortune in having the senior playmaker.

“As often is the case in this tournament, as I see it, players make plays. We're here in large part because Tramon Mark made two incredible shots. If he didn't make either of those, one of them, I don't think we win,” said Miller, as quoted by Inside Texas.

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The 24-year-old Mark finished with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Matas Vokietaitis provided support with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Dailyn Swain chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Mark, who transferred to Texas in 2024 after stints at Houston and Arkansas, will continue to be a central figure in Miller's system as they look to make a dramatic run in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas, which got the No. 11 seed, will face No. 6 BYU in the first round on Thursday.