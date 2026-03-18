Zuby Ejiofor was pumped up as he cut down the net at Madison Square Garden after leading St. John's to the title in the Big East Tournament. It was a culmination of a challenging journey, and Ejiofor had every reason to celebrate.

The Red Storm routed Connecticut, 72-52, on Sunday, with Ejiofor tallying 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals, and seven blocks in another imposing performance.

Leaving Kansas in 2023 to transfer to St. John's was a difficult decision. But it was a necessary one for Ejiofor, who played sparingly in his lone year with the Jayhawks. The risk-taking has paid off for the 21-year-old forward.

On his podcast, Mike Francesa claimed that Ejiofor left Kansas because he was playing behind Joel Embiid.

“That's a long time ago, but he left Kansas because of Embiid. Embiid is a different player from Zuby. Embiid, when he's healthy, can score 50 points in the NBA. He's a big-time talent,” said Francesa.

“Embiid was over him. It happens. But he came, he found a home, and had one of the great careers in St. John's.”

Clearly, Francesa had his timelines mixed up, as Ejiofor was only nine years old when Embiid was with the Jayhawks, as pointed out by The Field of 68.

Mike Francesa explains that Zuby Ejiofor transferred from Kansas to St. John's because he was being blocked by Joel Embiid Zuby Ejiofor was 9 years old when Joel Embiid played his last game for Kansas.pic.twitter.com/PBXPWDkQMJ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 17, 2026

Article Continues Below

After fans pointed out the mistake, the 71-year-old Francesa was very gracious in acknowledging it.

“Didn't realize I said Zuby left Kansas because of Embiid. It would have been difficult since he turned 32 yesterday. Meant Hunter Dickinson. Graciously accept the rip. Deserve it,” wrote Francesa on X.

He may have had the names confused, but he was right in his assessment that Ejiofor had few opportunities at Kansas, where he only averaged 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per game.

Today, he's been named Big East Player of the Year, leading St. John's to a fifth seed in the NCAA Tournament.

If there's anything to learn from Embiid, even though he and Ejiofor never played together, it's that greatness comes with resolve. Ejiofor has plenty of that.