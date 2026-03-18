Syracuse basketball's search for its next head coach continues.

The Orange fired Adrian Autry after just three seasons, leaving the program without a main man to take charge.

One candidate that had been floated was South Florida Bulls head coach Bryan Hodgson, but he's apparently now out of the running for the post, according to college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Via Goodman: “BREAKING: South Florida head coach Bryan Hodgson has turned down the Syracuse job, source told @thefieldof68. It’s likely that Hodgson will decide between Providence and staying with the Bulls – who have put together a lucrative financial package similar to what Josh Schertz received at Saint Louis in an attempt to get him to stay in Tampa.”

The 38-year-old Hodgson is in his first season as head coach of the Bulls, and his main focus at the moment is on helping South Florida find a way to pull off an upset in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Article Continues Below

The 11th-seeded South Florida is scheduled to face the No. 6-seed Louisville Cardinals on Thursday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Whatever happens in that contest, Hodgson has already made a big mark on the program, which he led to a 28-5 record heading into the March Madness. The Bulls also won the regular-season title in the American Conference before taking home the conference's tournament championship.

With Hodgson out of the picture, Syracuse basketball will have to search somewhere else for someone who will handle the coaching job for a storied college program that has lost its luster after several mediocre seasons.

Syracuse has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2021 and has posted a losing record in three of the five seasons since.