Tramon Mark has experienced plenty of memorable moments during his six-year college career (redshirt and COVID). As a freshman, he helped Houston reach the Final Four for the first time in almost 40 seasons. He posted 26 points and nine rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game two years later. He dropped 35 and nailed the game-winner for Arkansas during a 2024 matchup versus Texas A&M. But his most satisfying achievement may have just happened, and it fittingly helped jump-start March Madness.

The 6-foot-5 guard willed Texas basketball to a 68-66 win versus NC State after sinking a contested shot near the right elbow with only one second remaining on the game clock. Mark has made a name for himself by excelling under pressure, but this clutch display will forever stay with him.

“This one is definitely first for me,” he told reporters after the Longhorns punched their ticket to the Round of 64, per the NCAA March Madness X account. “Just the way the game was going, the way the game felt. We had a big lead, they start making some shots and then {I} was able to silence the crowd with a big shot like that. So, I would rank it first for me.”

"This one is definitely first for me…" 🎤 Tramon Mark says the shot that sent the Longhorns to the first round is his favorite of all time 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/38OOoSAR3G — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2026

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Texas nearly imploded against the Wolfpack, but thanks to Mark's heroics, Sean Miller's squad narrowly avoids a second straight First Four loss. The 24-year-old scored a team-high 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and also posted five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. This was not a one-man show, however.

Chendall Weaver notched a double-double in 27 minutes off the bench, while Matas Vokietaitis and Dailyn Swain each recorded eight boards. The Longhorns dominated the battle on the glass, out-rebounding NC State 45-33. It took toughness and a fearless Tramon Mark to turn near-heartbreak into unquestioned jubilation.

Texas does not have much time to celebrate, though. A meeting with projected top-three NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa and BYU awaits. Miller is hoping that Mark still has some March mojo to unleash before he plays his final college game. The No. 11-seeded Longhorns and No. 6 Cougars face off on Thursday at approximately 7:25 p.m. ET.