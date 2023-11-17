Kansas State women's basketball stunned Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes with a thrilling 65-58 win on Thursday night.

The win tied the Wildcats' highest-ranked victory in program history — which came over No. 2 Old Dominion in 1982 — according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“There have already been 3 losses by top-2 teams this season – tied for the most before the end of Nov. in the last 25 years,” ESPN reported.

Ayoka Lee led the way for the Wildcats, scoring 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Serena Sundell added seven points, three assists and five rebounds over a team-high 40 minutes on the floor. Zyanna Walker scored 12 points, two assists and three rebounds.

Caitlin Clark scored 24 points in the losing effort for Iowa, but really struggled from downtown — she shot just 2-for-16 from beyond the arc, a 12.5 percent clip. That's much lower than her 37.7 percent season average. Still, she didn't have much help, with Molly Davis the only other player reaching double digits in points with 10.

Despite Iowa out-rebounding Kansas State 47 to 38 — and 15 to 11 in the offensive end — the Wildcats were able to make their boards count, scoring 18 points to the Hawkeyes' nine.

Lee's team also scored 14 points off turnovers, which ended up being the difference in the close contest. Iowa scored nine off Kansas State's miscues.

Kansas State women's basketball improves to 3-0 after the impressive victory, while Caitlin Clark and Iowa fall to 3-1. They'll look to bounce back against Drake on Sunday.

The Wildcats will be in action on the same day, looking to stay undefeated when Wisconsin makes the trip south to Kansas.