Lane Kiffin shared a big message on how new Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons should approach his situation following Jaxson Dart's departure.

Dart ended his collegiate career last season as he now represents the New York Giants in the NFL. This now sets up Simmons as the next man up to lead the Rebels' offense.

Kiffin gave his outlook on the quarterback room during an interview with reporter Michael Katz. He understood the impact Dart left behind in the locker room, prompting him to give Simmons an objective to achieve this upcoming season.

“I think anytime, whether that's the NFL or college, when a significant player – especially quarterback – you have to be careful that the next guy doesn't think he has to be him exactly, especially because Jaxson was a great leader, but he was unique in how he did that, in the relationships. Austin's got to be himself and just initially really work more on his game and his improvement, and then we can help him with the other stuff,” Kiffin said.

What's next for Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin looks to have the Ole Miss Rebels maintain their status as a powerhouse in the SEC. This will require Austin Simmons to play at a high level to make up for Jaxson Dart's departure.

Simmons appeared in nine games throughout the 2024 campaign, all of them as a backup. He completed 19 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Against Georgia, he replaced Dart midgame due to injury as he went 5-of-6 for 64 yards to lead them to a 28-10 victory.

The Rebels won't want to disappoint in 2025. They finished with a 10-3 record, going 5-3 in SEC Play as they finished fourth in the conference standings. Ole Miss qualified for the Gator Bowl, blowing out the Duke Blue Devils 52-20.

The next step for Kiffin is to get the program to the College Football Playoff. It will be a tough task for the head coach, even while coaching a SEC team, but he would have the talent to achieve that objective.