While Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gets more respect, one of his protectors was named the gold standard in the NFL. Also, Hurts spent time with Michael Jordan and Carmelo Anthony after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, according to a post on X by Nice Kicks.

Such is the life of a Super Bowl champion, huh?

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts basking in the attention

Hurts not only traveled to Disney World, per the usual Super Bowl MVP circuit. Also, he married Bryonna Burrows, whom he had been engaged to since September. Furthermore, he’s been on the covers of Sports Illustrated, Men’s Health, and Time.

Hurts said adjusting to the extra attention has been challenging, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Well, it’s an adjustment period,” he said. “There are different things that I have to do within the building that have evolved and changed. I think that’s just the reality of some of these things. It’s my discipline and my focus on what the main thing is and staying true to that.”

Perhaps surprisingly, Hurts said there’s a work element to being a Super Bowl standout.

“It’s the work. That’s all I think about. When you think about what it took and what it takes, and I know I’m behind in terms of what’s to come in the future.

“You play this long into the year, you have other people, other quarterbacks, have kind of had a head start on next year, so I just want to plan out my routine and plan out my offseason. So I can put the appropriate work in with my teammates.”

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts still getting hit by detractors

Of course, it hasn’t all been roses for Hurts. His coach had to defend Hurts against those who said the Eagles carried him, instead of vice versa, according to epsn.com.

“I mean, he plays the most important position in all of sports,” Sirianni said. “And it's the most ultimate team game there is. And what I admire about him is his selflessness of doing anything we need to do to win.

“One of the reasons I love football so much is that it takes everybody to accomplish your goals. You can go ahead and start naming great quarterbacks, I'll tell you their great receivers and their great defenses. You know, whether it's Brady with Gronkowski or Brady's defenses early on, Mahomes with Kelce, Steve Young with Jerry Rice, the list goes on and on and on. I just think sometimes that's good debate, I guess. I wouldn't even say it's good debate. But it's debate that people are able to have.”