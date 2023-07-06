It's always navigating a minefield to critique the outfit selection of your girlfriend. It's yet riskier if she's the new mother of your child. Now throw in doing it very publicly on Twitter instead of during a private conversation… and you're really asking for trouble. Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, probably should have just said “nope” when the thought popped into his head to question the appropriateness of his movie star girlfriend's sheer dress and black bodysuit ensemble she wore to Usher's Las Vegas residency show. Instead, he decided to post his feelings about it on Twitter and it seems the entire internet is clapping back.

The controversy started when a video was posted to Twitter that shows Usher serenading Palmer with his song There Goes My Baby. The two hug and sway to the music, and Palmer — also a musician — sings a few quick lines into the mic. Fans loved the clip. Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson? Not so much.

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

He took to the comments section to write, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Keke Palmer is indeed the mother to her four-month-old baby Leodis who she shares with Jackson, but social media did not take kindly to Jackson's opinion.

One fan succinctly tweeted, “Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure.”

Another appeared to astutely allude to the “put a ring on it” defense: “Not you jealous of your baby mother ! You right , she’s a mom NOT A WIFE !!!!!”

Later, rather than reading the room and apologizing — or taking the conversation offline and discussing it with Palmer directly — Jackson decided to tweet again, saying, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

I don't know that that is necessarily the defining quote of this or any other generation, but kudos to Jackson for trying to get at the pulse of the current cultural milieu while using the phrase “booty cheeks”. A noble swing and a miss.

But that didn't stop Jackson from tweeting further, “This is my family & my representation,” he continued. “I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

He may have rested his case, but Palmer's fans had a lot more to say on the subject. One fan responded, “So- she’s a new mom?? And? She looks SO great and is having a great time and not even doing too much.”

The fan continued, “Instead of being dope & gassing new mama having fun, you chose to try & check her with a gossip blog quote, in front of the world? Why did you feel compelled to do such a thing?”

Palmer has not yet publicly addressed Jackson's comments (probably because this never should have been handled publicly in the first place)! Palmer did take to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a picture of her outfit and give Usher a shoutout for a great performance.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!” Palmer wrote.

She then added, “I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer.”

Usher responded with the comment, “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming.”

Something tells me Keke Palmer‘s night out was a lot more fun than the conversation she's going to have with boyfriend Darius Jackson when she gets home.