Keke Palmer opened up about her mood ruining experience at Houston airport. The actress, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson earlier this year, experienced “breast milk discrimination.”

Keke Palmer took to Twitter to express her discontent. “Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood,” she shared.”I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!!”

“Why is that not a crime??” continued Palmer. “I'M A MOTHER for crying out loud.”

Many people replied to the tweet, sharing their similar experiences and how frustrating it is. According to TSA: “Formula, breast milk, toddler drinks, and baby/toddler food (to include puree pouches) in quantities greater than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters are allowed in carry-on baggage and do not need to fit within a quart-sized bag.” In other words, breast milk and formula are different than other liquids.

While hosting Saturday Night Live, Palmer revealed her pregnancy back in December 2022, per TooFab. She dropped the news alongside a gesture towards her baby bump. Later on, she talked about how being pregnant changed her body. In an Instagram video, she shared how being pregnant actually cleared her skin.

“There's no more of the bumps,” the actress said. “I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank. Period.”

“I'm about to be pregnant for the rest of my life,” she joked.