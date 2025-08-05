The Toronto Blue Jays rolled the dice at the MLB trade deadline with Shane Bieber. They acquired 2020 AL Cy Young winner in a bold move that could swing their postseason hopes. While Bieber’s name alone brings excitement, veteran MLB insider Ken Rosenthal is urging caution.

Shane Bieber is currently finishing his rehab from Tommy John surgery. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since April 2, 2024. Though his rehab assignment has gone well, he posted a 2.57 ERA across 14 innings in his last four minor league starts. Rosenthal warns that expectations should be kept in check.

He draws a parallel to Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. The right-hander has struggled to regain his dominant form after a long period of recovery. Rosenthal also points out that Bieber’s return timeline is even shorter, at just 16 months.

That timeline makes the trade deadline experiment a calculated risk. The Blue Jays are clinging to postseason contention in a loaded American League. They’re hoping Shane Bieber can return to anything resembling his pre-injury form. If he does, the payoff could be immense. A healthy Bieber would give the Blue Jays a legitimate weapon in October alongside Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios. That trio forms an ideal rotation for a team desperate to win now.

Still, Rosenthal’s message is clear: don’t pencil Bieber into the playoff rotation just yet. His command, velocity, and stamina will all be under the microscope in the coming weeks. And given the limited window before the postseason, there won’t be much room for setbacks or struggles.

The Ken Rosenthal update reflects both the promise and the peril of this acquisition. The Blue Jays move may be bold, but it isn’t without precedent, or risk. If Bieber flames out, it could haunt the front office.

But if Shane Bieber finds even a glimpse of his former self, the Blue Jays may have pulled off one of the MLB trade deadline’s biggest coups, and changed their season overnight.