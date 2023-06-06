Kelly Oubre Jr. should be an attractive player in NBA free agency this offseason. The former first-round pick is coming off a solid season for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging a career-high 20.4 points while playing 32.3 minutes per game. He played just 48 games due to injury, but aside from that, his season was a successful one.

After two seasons in Charlotte, Oubre is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. The Hornets would probably like to keep him around, and it sounds like there's some mutual interest. However, Oubre would also likely be open to going elsewhere, and with this free agency class not being particularly impressive, he could get a big raise from his current $12.6 million salary. With that in mind, the options for Oubre this offseason appear to be vast.

So, let's go over the three best destinations for Oubre in 2023 NBA free agency.

3. Orlando Magic

We're starting off with a team in the Southeast Division, although it isn't Charlotte, but instead Orlando. While the Magic missed the playoffs like the division-rival Hornets this season, their situation looks considerably brighter going forward.

Orlando has a rising superstar in Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 who just won Rookie of the Year in a landslide. The Magic also have a wealth of young talent on their roster, including Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. The future looks to be bright in Orlando, and it looks even brighter with two lottery picks in the upcoming draft.

Oubre may not be a full-time starter with the Magic, but he could definitely be a very effective role player. The Magic have some solid bench players already, and Oubre could add to that strength. They should also have quite a bit of cap space this offseason, so they could reasonably make a move to get him.

2. Houston Rockets

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Houston hasn't made the playoffs since James Harden left in early 2021. However, there's reason to believe that the Rockets are trying to change that very soon.

First, Houston brought in Ime Udoka as its new head coach this offseason. Udoka took the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first and only season with them, so there's no doubt he knows how to win. Second, the Rockets have by far the most cap space in the league. This means they are very likely to make a big move this offseason, with the biggest rumor being them bringing back Harden.

Oubre wouldn't be a big splash, but he would still be a solid addition to Houston's roster. He could give the Rockets some extra scoring from the wing while playing solid defense as well.

1. Charlotte Hornets

While the other possibilities are fun and all, returning to Charlotte may be the most attractive option for Oubre. After all, why fix what isn't broken?

Oubre has played arguably the best basketball of his career with the Hornets, culminating in his strong performance this season. Additionally, he has become a good source of energy for Charlotte and is a key piece of the culture being built in Buzz City. Finally, not having to uproot his entire life and move is also a huge plus. The Hornets also have Early Bird rights on Oubre, giving them plenty of financial wiggle room to re-sign him.

Yes, Charlotte is still a ways away from being a true contender. However, Oubre is a big part of what the Hornets are building and that isn't easily replicated.