The Kentucky basketball head coaching search is ramping up as John Calipari was officially named the new head coach at Arkansas. On Wednesday, a report came out that Kentucky was meeting with Baylor head coach Scott Drew, who has been one of the favorites for the job.
However, Drew has certainly raised some eyebrows with a perfectly-timed photo of him eating lunch in Waco.
‘Great lunch spot in Waco on a rainy day. No better friend and supporter than Eric Shero and Alliance Bank!'
Great lunch spot in Waco on a rainy day. No better friend and supporter than Eric Shero and Alliance Bank!💯 pic.twitter.com/OP2OfYNhnZ
— Scott Drew (@BUDREW) April 10, 2024
What this means remains to be seen, and the Drew-Kentucky link has been stronger than ever. All of Nate Oats, Dan Hurley, Billy Donovan, and Jay Wright have expressed their feelings on the job and none seem interested in leaving their current gigs to go to Lexington.
So, Scott Drew is essentially the top target left for the Kentucky basketball program. He was also linked to the Louisville job before they decided to hire Pat Kelsey in another wild turn of events.