No. 21 Miami (OH) basketball is having a season of historic proportions. They are off to a 28-0 start and are on the cusp of potentially securing a No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Their success has rewarded them with $242 million in funding for a new basketball stadium, per Front Office Sports. Not only that, but they are the only Division 1 team to receive said funding.

The arena will include two practice basketball courts and a volleyball stadium.

Currently, Miami (OH) plays at Millett Hall, which opened in 1986 and seats 9,200. Construction for the new arena is slated to begin in the fall of 2026.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) is just one of seven teams in the era of the 64-team NCAA tournament to start the season at 28-0. The others were UNLV in 1991, Illinois in 2005, Wichita State in 2014, Kentucky in 2015, and Gonzaga in 2017 and 2021.

Additionally, they are currently the only undefeated team remaining in men's college basketball. The No. 1-ranked team is Duke at 26-2.

On Friday, the Redhawks will take on Western Michigan University. Next Tuesday, they will play against the University of Toledo in their final home game.

Then, the Redhawks will close out the season against the University of Ohio. Furthermore, the last time the Redhawks were in the NCAA Tournament was in 2007, when they lost in the first round to Oregon.

The farthest they've gotten was to the Sweet Sixteen in 1999, where they lost to Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Selection Sunday for the men's tournament is scheduled for Sunday, March 15. This year's tournament will feature 68 teams.