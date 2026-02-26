The Georgetown Hoyas were dealt a major blow this week when it was announced that junior guard KJ Lewis would miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

KJ Lewis initially sustained the ankle injury during Georgetown’s loss to Marquette earlier this week. He exited the game early and did not return. He finished that game with four points, four rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 14 minutes of play.

Lewis was in his first season with the Hoyas after spending the first two seasons of his college basketball career with Arizona. He was part of an incoming group of six transfers for this season including Langston Love, Jeremiah Williams, DeShawn Harris-Smith, Isaiah Abraham and Vincent Iwuchukwu.

This season, Lewis had appeared in 28 games for Georgetown, including 27 starts, at just about 30 minutes per game. He was averaging a career-best 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 40.8 percent shooting from the field, 30.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 75.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In addition to his points, Lewis’ rebounds and assists were also career-highs. He had moved into a full-time starting role this season after coming off the bench during his Arizona tenure. He was also averaging a career-best 11.9 shot attempts per game.

It’s been a disappointing season overall for the Hoyas. They are currently 13-15 overall and 5-12 in the Big East, putting them in ninth place in the conference standings. This is the program’s third year under Ed Cooley as head coach. During that time, he has been unable to reach the NCAA Tournament, but did reach the CBC Quarterfinals last season.