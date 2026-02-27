No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball rolled to an 85-60 win over No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide women's basketball on Thursday, and once again, Mikayla Blakes stole the show with a historic performance.

The 5'8″ guard scored 35 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including 6-of-13 from three-point range, her fifth consecutive game with at least 30 points against a ranked opponent. That streak surpasses the four-game senior-season run by Caitlin Clark, making it the longest such stretch since the 2021-22 season.

Blake's milestone moment came late in the third quarter when she buried a three-pointer with three seconds remaining, pushing her past the 30-point mark. It was a four-point game at halftime, 36–32, but Vanderbilt blew it open in the third, outscoring Alabama 31–16 and taking full control. After managing just eight points and committing seven turnovers in the second period, the Commodores responded with a strong second half on both ends of the floor.

Vanderbilt (26-3, 12-3 SEC) completed its regular-season home slate undefeated at 16-0, the first perfect home campaign in program history. The Commodores grabbed the momentum early with a 28-16 first quarter before weathering the Crimson Tide's push. They also held a 20-5 advantage in fast-break points.

Sacha Washington recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Justine Pissott contributed 11 points. For Alabama (21-8, 7-8 SEC), Jessica Timmons led with 16 points and Ta'Mia Scott added 15 as the Crimson Tide dropped to 10th in the conference standings.

The win gives Vanderbilt a one-game advantage for the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and guarantees no worse than the No. 3 seed in Greenville. The Commodores also moved ahead of No. 4 Texas in the standings with their 12th league victory. Vanderbilt closes the regular season Sunday at Tennessee.