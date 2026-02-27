In what’s become a running tradition for LSU Tigers athletes on senior night, players often change the spelling of their name on the back of their jersey to celebrate Louisiana Cajun culture. LSU football player Joe Burrow had his last name spelled, ‘Burreaux.’ LSU women’s basketball player Aneesah Morrow had hers’ spelled, ‘Morreaux.’ Flau’jae Johnson was the latest LSU player to continue the tradition on senior night, albeit with a twist, as per Yahoo Sports.

Flau'jae Johnson rocking the custom LSU jersey for the Tigers’ senior night 🔥 (via @LSUwbkb) pic.twitter.com/X29CCgT9mW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 27, 2026

Obviously Flau’jae Johnson’s last name doesn’t lend itself to the changed spelling, but the LSU senior embraced her jersey number and nickname to honor the tradition. Johnson’s jersey number is four, and she is affectionately known as, ‘Big Four,’ or ‘Big Fo,’ allowing for the ‘eaux’ spelling. And instead of ‘Go Tigers,’ LSU fans often change the spelling to, ‘Geaux Tigers.’

Senior night is a great way to commemorate those leaving the program, and it will truly be the end of an era for LSU. Johnson is the lone player remaining from the Tigers’ 2023 national championship team. She is expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

In her final home game of her LSU career, Johnson finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes as the Tigers cruised to an 89-73 win.

This season, Johnson has appeared in 29 games, at a little over 25 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.7 percent shooting from the field, 41.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 67.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During LSU’s title run in 2023, Johnson was immediately inserted into the starting lineup as a freshman. She was third on the team in scoring at 11.1 points, behind only Angel Reese and Alexis Morris, respectively. In the 2023 championship game, Johnson contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes.