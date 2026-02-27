Houston basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson has drawn heat in the last week. The panic meter is high for the Cougars and Sampson after three straight losses. But his son stepped in with a powerful message amid the losses.

Kellen Sampson believes that if there's anyone equipped to navigate UH out of this funk, it's his father. Which he detailed to Chris Baldwin of Paper City Magazine Thursday.

“You don't achieve or attain Hall of Fame status because it's always smooth skies and easy turbulence. As the adage goes, a skilled captain doesn't get made on calm seas. Part of his greatness is his understanding of how to lead when you're in the midst of a storm,” Kellen Sampson said.

And that wasn't his only profound take on the state of the Cougars.

Last part of Kelvin Sampson son message revealed

The youngest Sampson admits that the coaches are accountable for UH's current predicament.

“It's equal parts accountability and equal parts belief,” Kellen Sampson said. “And knowing kind of which instance and in which moment what kind of word that they need to hear. Well it's unchartered territory for maybe these players, it's not unchartered territory for us as a staff.”

The assistant believes that the veteran head coach is the best guy equipped to get out of this losing skid.

“We're all blessed that he's at the helm,” he said.

Houston remains ranked inside the top five. However, the Cougars stand at 23-5 and are losing its grip on becoming a national title game favorite. They're fresh off enduring a rather ugly night against Kansas. UH returns home against Colorado on Saturday.