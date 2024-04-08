It's no secret that Kentucky basketball needs a replacement for long-tenured head coach John Calipari, a position that Wildcats fans are unfamiliar with. Coach “Cal” had been the head honcho since 2009, and led the program to a National Title in 2012.
However, some of the ideal candidates for the Wildcats may be out of reach. Alabama's Nate Oats is currently a hot name, as the former SEC Coach of the Year led the Crimson Tide to a Final Four appearance this season. Oats is more than qualified to take the mantle from Calipari, but the hotshot candidate has an $18 million buyout in his contract, via college basketball analyst Jeff Goldman. Will it prevent the prolific blue-blood program from landing one of their top choices?
Nate Oats may be too expensive for Kentucky basketball
Oats may be a pipe dream for Kentucky, as the hefty buyout fee would be on top of whatever new deal the Wildcats would give him. This would be a lot of money to spend on a new coach, especially when there are other qualified candidates without sky-high buyouts.
Oats' buyout clause makes sense, as he revolutionized Alabama's basketball program. The Tide were only really known for their legendary football team before his arrival, so hoops were very much an afterthought in Tuscaloosa.
When the former Buffalo boss took over in 2019, Alabama hadn't made the Sweet Sixteen in 15 seasons. Oats accomplished the feat in just his second year on the job and has now led the Tide to that point three times. Naturally, Alabama will make it difficult for anyone to poach him.
Luckily for Kentucky, though, there are other suitable candidates. Baylor's Scott Drew tops the list, via CBS Sports' Seth Davis. The 53-year-old has been with the Bears since 2003, converting a doormat program into a perennial contender. Before he took over, they hadn't made the NCAA Tournament since the 1987-88 campaign. Nowadays, Baylor goes dancing annually and even won it all in 2021.
However, Drew recently inked a new deal with the Bears, which could complicate matters, via Sports Illustrated. While he's friendly with Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, it'll still be a challenge to get him to move to Lexington, via The Athletic.
While getting the keys to a legendary program like Kentucky would be a good look for any coach, it's still not easy to convince someone to leave their current situation, especially when it's going well.
On top of that, Calipari has left big shoes to fill. The three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year is in the Basketball Hall of Fame and went on one of the most successful coaching runs in the sport's history. Under Calipari's reign, the Wildcats appeared in two National Championship games, four Final Fours, and seven Elite Eights.
Whoever takes over in Lexington will have the opportunity of a lifetime in front of them, but one that will also come with immense pressure. It may take longer than the Wildcats want to find someone who's up to the task.