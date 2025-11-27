Tony Khan's AEW has now added another former WWE Champion to its roster.

Former WWE Women's Tag-Team Champion Kayden Carter, aka Lacey Lane, has now reportedly signed a new contract with AEW. Recently, Fightful Select reported that Lane, formerly known as Kayden Carter, has signed a deal with AEW. The news comes just a month after she performed on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite.

During the Dynamite Title Tuesday episode, Lane challenged Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship in a losing effort. It also happened to be her Dynamite debut, although she had previously performed on ROH (Ring Of Honor). According to Fightful Select, Lane made a good impression with AEW following her title match and shortly after signed with the company.

Following her WWE exit earlier this year, Lane has performed across multiple independent shows and ROH taping, including a ROH Interim Women's World Television Title match against Mina Shirakawa. Her last in-ring performance was against Shayna Baszler on Nov. 2, 2025.

Lacey Lane recalls almost becoming the “Dudley Girls”

Recently, in an interview with Ropes N Riffs, current All Elite Wrestling Lacey Lane opened up about almost adopting the Dudley Boyz entrance theme.

“I actually wanted to do Bubba [Ray] and D-Von's [entrance],” she said. “They're my teachers, and I thought that would be so cool, like if we did like a whole scenario where they recruited us, and we became like the Dudley Girls.”

Before her AEW run, Lane, along with Kacy Catanzaro, aka Katana Chance, were two of the most dominating women in the WWE tag-team division. The duo is also former WWE Women's and NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions.