In Call of Duty Black Ops 7, you may need to equip and use your knife in gameplay. Whether it's story mode, multiplayer, or zombies, your melee weapon is always your last resort when the bullets run out. But gone are the days of simply pressing a button to knife someone. Instead, you now need to equip your knife before attacking the enemy. Therefore, we created a guide on how you can equip and use your knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 7.

How Do You Equip & Use Your Knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 7?

To use your knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, you need to press and hold the melee button, which is:

RS/R3 on Xbox/PlayStation

‘V' on PC

After a brief moment, the player will equip their knife, which they can use in combat. Although the process is slow and might not work like it used to, switching to your blade comes with its ow benefits.

Firstly, switching to your knife grants the player increased movement speed. If you're playing on a mode that emphasizes map control, that quick movement speed can help you get a head start on your opponent. However, you also put yourself at great risk of danger. So use caution.

Furthermore, switching to the knife may help in Zombies mode if you need to escape a tight spot. That extra movement speed may be enough to help save your life in the end. But don't try using it in high-rounds, where zombies have increased health.

Lastly, the knife is a last resort weapon if you run out of ammo and grenades. Although you are at a complete disadvantage, having a knife is better than nothing. That said, the time it takes to equip the knife may be a difference between life and death. So always keep a close eye on your ammo and try to hide when only using a knife.

Black Ops 7 features a dedicated melee weapon slot. This indicates we may see more melee weapons, like the baton pre-order bonus weapon. Black Ops 6 featured more melee weapons after launch, so we expect to see something similar here. We look forward to seeing what weapon ideas Treyarch comes up with for future updates.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know on how to equip and use your knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. We hope this guide helps you understand how to equip the weapon. We wish you luck in starting a slashing spree online and become a pro at knifing.

