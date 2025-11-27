In Call of Duty Black Ops 7, you may need to equip and use your knife in gameplay. Whether it's story mode, multiplayer, or zombies, your melee weapon is always your last resort when the bullets run out. But gone are the days of simply pressing a button to knife someone. Instead, you now need to equip your knife before attacking the enemy. Therefore, we created a guide on how you can equip and use your knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 7.
How Do You Equip & Use Your Knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 7?
To use your knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, you need to press and hold the melee button, which is:
- RS/R3 on Xbox/PlayStation
- ‘V' on PC
After a brief moment, the player will equip their knife, which they can use in combat. Although the process is slow and might not work like it used to, switching to your blade comes with its ow benefits.
Firstly, switching to your knife grants the player increased movement speed. If you're playing on a mode that emphasizes map control, that quick movement speed can help you get a head start on your opponent. However, you also put yourself at great risk of danger. So use caution.
Furthermore, switching to the knife may help in Zombies mode if you need to escape a tight spot. That extra movement speed may be enough to help save your life in the end. But don't try using it in high-rounds, where zombies have increased health.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know on how to equip and use your knife in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. We hope this guide helps you understand how to equip the weapon. We wish you luck in starting a slashing spree online and become a pro at knifing.
