The San Francisco 49ers have a lot to be thankful for heading into Week 13. San Francisco got a big win in Week 12 against Carolina despite some ugly play from QB Brock Purdy. It seems that the veteran quarterback should have a chance to redeem himself on Sunday.

Purdy was listed as a full participant at 49ers practice on Wednesday, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

The veteran quarterback missed six games with a turf toe injury, forcing backup Mac Jones to lead the team for more than a month.

Unfortunately, Purdy did not look like his usual self against the Panthers. He went 23-of-32 passing for 193 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Purdy addressed his ugly performance immediately after the game.

“The decision of going to those spots I was fine with,” Purdy said. “It’s just the execution of throwing a better ball. I feel like, really, on all of them, I needed to just drive the ball a little more, and I kept it in the air too long.”

Those three interceptions caused reporters to question whether Purdy had completely healed from his turf toe injury. But Purdy denied that his toe injury is holding him back.

“No, toe is fine,” Purdy said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. “Feels good out there. It’s really just seeing the play develop, anticipating it, and letting it rip at the end of the day. So it had nothing to do with the toe.”

Is Brock Purdy back to normal after turf toe injury?

Article Continues Below

Ultimately, it is encouraging to hear that Purdy was able to practice in full on Wednesday.

That does not guarantee that his toe injury is no longer an issue. However, it does suggest he's on the road to recovery.

It will be fascinating to see how Purdy plays in Week 13. Especially with a talented backup like Mac Jones waiting in the wings.

49ers fans should keep their eyes peeled for how much velocity Purdy can put on his throws this weekend.

Next up for the 49ers is a Week 13 matchup against the Browns.